Why Snoop Dogg Says He and “The ”“Voice” Costar Michael Bublé Are 'Brothers from Another Mother' (Exclusive)

Season 26 of 'The Voice' premieres Sept. 23 on NBC

Trae Patton/NBC Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Buble

Snoop Dogg found a friend in Michael Bublé.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent cover story interview, the rapper opened up about his experience as a first-time coach on The Voice thus far — and the friendships he's made.

"It's like a lost family reunion. It feels like we've been together our whole lives and we just reunited, and the camaraderie and the chemistry on set, it's magic," Snoop, 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively of fellow coaches Bublé, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire.

"I think that people, when they see this show, they're going to be re-energized with the feeling of The Voice of how it used to be, how it used to feel," he adds. "How it was exciting not only for the artists but for the coaches as well because we care, and we care enough to show you on screen. So hopefully everybody will tune in and see what we talking about."

Related: Snoop Dogg Says Tupac Shakur Was ‘Training’ Him to Be a Good Dad While Raising Son Corde: ‘Tupac Loved Him’ (Exclusive)

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper went on to reveal that, to his surprise, he's gotten especially close to Bublé, 49.

"Who would've thought? But I've been known to have pairings with people who you wouldn't expect me to pair with, and it just feels like me and Bublé are lost brothers," he says.

Snoop adds that they're "like brothers from another mother. We love the same things, we agree to disagree, and it's just beautiful finding somebody like this so far in my career that has the same views in life and that I can mesh with and bond with on screen and off screen."

For Snoop, joining The Voice as a coach was always on his bucket list — it was just a matter of waiting for the right time.

Trae Patton/NBC Snooop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Buble

"It just felt like the timing was right as far as me wanting to mentor, wanting to coach, wanting to help out some young artists," he says. "And then NBCUniversal, that family just feels so good to me and things that we're doing together just feel like holy matrimony. So it was the perfect timing for something like that to happen."



Earlier this month, the season 26 coaches engaged in a roundtable conversation and Snoop asked each of them about their dream collaborations. Bublé went first — and confessed that the rapper wouldn't "believe" his answer.



Related: Snoop Dogg Shares the Secret to His Happy 27-Year Marriage: 'The Good to My Bad Is Her' (Exclusive)

"I love you so much I'm not joking. My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn't be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you and people say, 'No man. He's got a great reputation," he said, seemingly growing emotional.

The Canadian crooner added that he was "so nervous" to meet the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper, who turned out to be "awesome."

"It was huge for me because the truth is I was really excited," Bublé continued. "I was so excited to meet you and you're better than I ever thought you could be."

The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, Sept. 23 at at 8 p.m. ET.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.