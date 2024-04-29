Why the SNP’s fatal pact with the Greens will end up pushing them to the Right

When Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish National Party’s (SNP) power-sharing agreement with the Greens in August 2021, she admitted her party was “coming out of our comfort zone” to make the partnership work.

The then first minister of Scotland had no idea just how far out of the SNP’s comfort zone the Greens would manage to pull it. Less than three years on, the SNP has jettisoned the dead weight of the Greens like a balloonist trying to stay airborne, but all the signs are that outgoing leader Humza Yousaf’s party remains on course for a bone-crunching landing.

Dragged down by the Greens’ obsession with trans rights and net zero, the SNP may look back on the Bute House Agreement as the moment it sowed the seeds of its own destruction.

Ironically, the SNP’s route to short-term survival may now lie in a pivot to the Right, potentially delivering a Scottish government that lies further away from the Green Party’s principles than ever.

The roots of the uneasy alliance date back to the Scottish Parliament election of May 2021, when the SNP failed to win an overall majority, despite gaining one extra seat. For the previous five years, Sturgeon had been content to run the country as a minority government, but she had struggled to get some of her pet policies through parliament, and was attracted to the idea of a working majority with another pro-independence party.

The Greens, though, drove a hard bargain. It took two months of negotiations to reach a deal, and when it was finally signed at Bute House – Scotland’s equivalent of 10 Downing Street – there were early warnings from some SNP supporters that the Greens were “extremists” who had pushed the party too far to the fringes of policy on climate, in particular.

Although it was a supply and demand agreement, rather than a formal coalition (like Theresa May’s deal with the DUP in 2017) the two Scottish Green co-leaders were given ministerial posts: Patrick Harvie as minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, and Lorna Slater as minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity.

Sturgeon hailed the agreement as “groundbreaking” and Harvie described it as a “historic moment”, though Sturgeon’s mention of comfort zones acknowledged that the Greens had pushed her into areas she did not want to go.

While Sturgeon believed much of the Green agenda overlapped with her own political positions, the deal meant that when she quit in March last year, her then successor Yousaf inherited a target of a 75 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, as well as the infamous Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill that would have introduced a self-identification system for people wanting to change sex but which was blocked by the Westminster government.

Both policies have proved catastrophic for the SNP.

Last week the SNP energy secretary, Mairi McAllan, bowed to the inevitable and scrapped the unachievable carbon emission target.

The Scottish NHS has also paused the policy of prescribing puberty blockers to under-18s following Dr Hilary Cass’s report into child gender dysphoria treatment in England, which warned that there is insufficient evidence of any benefit from them.

Harvie was incensed, saying trans people under the age of 18 would not be able to get access to the treatment they need. He and Slater have now left their ministerial posts.

The damage to Yousaf’s credibility, however, has already been done. It was he who, as justice minister, championed a law on hate crimes that means anyone saying a man cannot be a woman can be recorded as the perpetrator of a “non-crime hate incident”.

The new law, which came into force at the start of April, has made Scotland a laughing stock as police, who promised to investigate every report of an alleged hate crime, find themselves swamped, with around 8,000 hate crime reports made in the first week.

Yousaf, whose net popularity ratings with SNP voters stood at plus 14 per cent at the start of the year, had a minus 7 per cent rating by the middle of this month, while his rating with the general public stood at minus 32 per cent, only three points better than Rishi Sunak, according to the polling firm Norstat.

With his working majority gone, he is now set to resign on Monday, leaving his party looking for a new leader. He had been described as a “lame duck” by the Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross, with opposition parties having tabled two confidence votes - one in Yousaf himself and another in the SNP government.

The most likely candidate, and some might say the only realistic candidate, to succeed him would be Kate Forbes, the woman who came second to Yousaf in last year’s leadership election with 48 per cent of the vote to his 52 per cent.

Opinion polls before the internal election suggested that Forbes, who is socially conservative, was far more popular with the public than Yousaf. She is at the polar opposite end of the scale to Yousaf when it comes to gender issues: as a committed Christian she is opposed to same-sex marriage and opposes the Gender Recognition Reform Bill in its current form. While that might have blotted her copybook with SNP members, they might have to hold their noses and accept the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch as leader if they want to stand any chance of staying in power.

Forbes has previously questioned the wisdom of the deal with the Greens, suggesting her political judgment is better than Yousaf’s.

There also remains the possibility that if all of the opposition parties stand united against the SNP, its minority government, unable to pass legislation, would have to call an early election, which could see the SNP lose power altogether thanks to a resurgence in support for Labour.

James Mitchell, a professor of public policy at the University of Edinburgh, says: “The mess they [the SNP] are in is not just because of the Greens, it’s also their reputation for incompetence in government and the ongoing police inquiries.”

Prof Mitchell believes Forbes will take over as leader, but that she would face considerable opposition from Sturgeon loyalists and those opposed to her socially conservative views, leaving the party as divided as ever.

“They are in a mess,” he added, “and it’s a mess of their own making.”

The Greens had wanted Scotland to be the most socially liberal government in Europe, but by stretching the elastic band to snapping point they might well be responsible for making it a far more conservative place led by Forbes.

