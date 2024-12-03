Why South Korea declared martial law and what happens next

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s president, declared martial law on Tuesday, vowing to eliminate “anti-state forces” that he said threatened to “ruin” the nation.

But after just two hours and 28 minutes, nearly 200 of the country’s politicians managed to break through police blockades, enter parliament and vote to lift martial law.

What happened in South Korea?

In a late televised address to the nation, Mr Yoon said he had enacted martial law to oust pro-North Korean forces and protect the country’s constitution.

Following Mr Yoon’s announcement, South Korea’s military said that parliament and any other political gatherings that may cause “confusion” should be suspended.

Riot police then blocked South Korean MPs from entering the country’s national assembly with footage showing scuffles between politicians and officers.

Credit: @shinee_yunsl/X

South Korea’s opposition parties immediately vowed to fight the declaration, with Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, declaring it “unconstitutional”.

All 190 of the country’s 300 MPs that were present for the ruling voted in favour of lifting the martial law declaration.

The military, which had broken into the parliament, soon left the building, with it remaining unclear whether Mr Yoon would lift martial law.

Opposition parties said he was bound to do so by the vote and warned the military and police that following his orders was now a crime.

Who is President Yoon and how is his wife involved?

Yoon Suk Yeol, from the conservative People Power Party, has been in place as South Korea’s president since 2022 when he narrowly defeated Mr Lee in what was the closest election since 1987.

The president has battled with low approval ratings amid a variety of scandals and controversies, including one involving his wife.

Kim Keon-hee, the first lady, was questioned by prosecutors for 12 hours earlier this year after accepting a luxury Dior handbag, the price of which exceeded the legal gift value limit for government officials.

She was also accused of being involved in an alleged stock-manipulation scheme and meddling in government affairs. Prosecutors later said she was unaware that her accounts were used for manipulation.

Mr Yoon later apologised but rejected calls by opposition parties for a special investigation into his wife.

He has struggled to push through laws since the opposition party won a landslide in the last parliamentary election in 2024.

The declaration of martial law also came as the opposition moved to impeach cabinet ministers, including South Korea’s head of the government audit agency over its decision not to investigate Mr Yoon’s wife.

Has martial law been declared before?

Yes, just not for a long time.

It is a measure largely associated with the country’s authoritarian past.

It was brought in 1980 after the assassination, in 1979, of Park Chung-hee, the-then president, a year earlier. His death prompted Chun Doo-hwan, a general in the military, to declare martial law nationwide as he attempted to take control of the government.

It was also declared in 1961 when Mr Park, then a general in the army, seized power in a military coup, which he used to crack down on political opposition and protests.

Since the 1980s, South Korea has refrained from declaring martial law as it transitioned back to a liberal democracy.

Credit: X / @BizObservation

What happens next?

On Tuesday night, Mr Yoon succumbed to pressure and lifted martial law. He now faces calls to resign and even for his arrest after being accused of a dangerous power grab and democratic overreach.

The National Assembly could start by launching an impeachment process against him, which would require two-thirds of MPs to vote in favour of removing him.