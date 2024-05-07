Why southern India is more resistant to Modi's Hindu-centric politics
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wielded near-total control over Indian politics since coming to power ten years ago, with one exception: He has failed to win over the country’s wealthier southern region. Five states across southern India account for roughly 20 percent of the country's population and 30 percent of its economy. They are the heartbeat of India's manufacturing and high-tech sectors. (AP video by Shonal Ganguly)