All eyes on Helene. See why Ontario's weekend weather hinges on the storm path

The final weekend of September will feature a mix of sun and cloudy periods, and warmer than normal temperatures, with most places reaching into the lower 20s across southern Ontario. Now that we are into late September, "normal" has dipped below 20 degrees, so we definitely should take advantage of every opportunity to get outside to enjoy the warm weather.

While this weekend won’t exactly feel tropical, the tropics hold the key to whether or not we will see some rain this weekend.

Helene is expected to track into Florida as a major hurricane on Thursday, and then wander across the Southeastern United States through the weekend. The northern edge of the storm will clip southern Ontario with cloudy periods and a risk for passing showers, especially towards Lake Erie.

However, if the remnants of Helene track just a bit further north than expected, then the threat for showers will reach into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), as well.

First full weekend of fall starts out strong

As we head into the weekend on Friday, we will start the day with sunshine, but we will see increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening, especially to the south and west of Toronto.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy across southwestern Ontario and the Niagara region and partly cloudy to the north of Toronto. Temperatures will be several degrees above seasonal.

Closely eyeing Helene's remnants

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun possible for areas to the south and west of Toronto, and we are closely watching the risk of passing showers, especially towards Lake Erie.

Meanwhile, abundant sunshine is expected for areas to the north and northeast of the GTA. Pleasant late summer-like weather is expected across cottage country with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild.

Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sunny breaks with a risk for passing showers across southwestern Ontario and the Niagara region. Temperatures will continue to be a few degrees above seasonal.

Early next week, a cold front will approach the Great Lakes region and that will tap into the moisture from the remnants of Helene. This will bring widespread rain to southern Ontario starting late Monday or Monday night and continuing into Tuesday.

A couple days of cooler weather are expected during the middle of next week with temperatures near seasonal for early October.

At this point we expect that temperatures will be a few degrees above seasonal for the end of next week and into the first weekend of October.

