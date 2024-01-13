Why you need to start running today - and how to do it

Running can reduce your risk of 13 types of cancer

It gets you fit, can keep you slim, lifts your mood and staves off age-related decline. Not only is running the easiest way to exercise (you can even do it on the spot), it offers a wealth of rewards for body and brain that keep the UK’s seven million running enthusiasts hooked, long after they reach their fitness goals. In fact, in a recent survey of 1,100 recreational runners by RunTogether, 78 per cent of respondents said they’d lost weight through running and 74 per cent said it improved their emotional health.

“The mental and physical benefits of running are numerous and immediate,” says Dr Nicolas Berger, senior lecturer in Exercise Physiology at Teesside University. “Running reduces your perception of stress and anxiety, improves brain function and can lead to better sleep. It aids weight loss, reduces risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, strengthens bones and joints and increases longevity. If we could prescribe a medicine that did all this, it would be groundbreaking.”

Take up running today and you can expect to live three years longer than a non-runner. A review of the science, published in Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, shows that every hour of running you do translates to an extra seven hours of life to your lifespan, capping at three years. It also shows that, whatever your pace or mileage, striding out regularly reduces your risk of premature death by 25-40 per cent. This is because running has life-extending benefits, such as lowering blood pressure and protecting you against cardiovascular disease. A study of 55,137 people, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, revealed even a five-to-10-minute jog lowers risk of heart disease by 45 per cent.

“Running is a great way to maintain a healthy weight, which reduces your risk of 13 types of cancer,” adds Dr Rachel Orritt, Health Information Manager at Cancer Research UK. “It doesn’t matter what level of runner you are. If you’re getting warm and out of breath, you’ll reap the benefits.”

Running gives you more bang for your buck than other cardiovascular workout such as swimming or cycling, explains Arj Thiruchelvam, a sports scientist and running coach. “When you run, you’re moving larger areas of your body against gravity with force, so you work more muscles, burn a lot of calories and get more results in less time,” he says, meaning you burn more calories in a shorter amount of time than you do with cycling or swimming.

With every step, running stimulates bone and muscle growth, helping prevent osteoporosis and age-related muscle loss. For beginners, benefits come fast. “After just one session, your body starts to adapt to the stress it’s under,” says Dr Berger. “Blood volume increases and, with every beat, your heart pumps more blood around the body. Within four sessions, your resting heart rate and blood pressure fall, you’ll start to feel fitter and find running, plus daily activity easier.”

Running reaps significant rewards the older you get

Worried you’re too old to run? It’s never too late to hit your stride, claims US Olympian Jeff Galloway, inventor of the run-walk-run method, where you alternate running and walking to build up stamina. “Having coached hundreds of thousands of middle-aged and older runners, I can confirm that most folks can run when they use my run-walk method,” says Galloway, the co-author of Run. Walk. Eat.

“With each decade of life, the physical rewards of running become more significant. Running switches on brain circuits that help you enjoy life more. While neuroscientists have found running triggers the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which grows new brain cells at the highest level.”

Keen to reap the benefits? Here’s how to become a runner, whatever your age or fitness level. We will cover:

How to start running if you’re a beginner

First, ditch your old trainers. “Running is a high-impact activity so it’s important to invest in some decent, cushioned running shoes,” says Dr Berger. “It takes time to build strength in your feet, tendons and ligaments, and lack of support can lead to injury.” Visit a running store that offers free gait testing to find the best trainer for you.

Female runners should get a sports bra fitted too. Whatever your size, breasts jiggle up to six inches when you run, so a snug-fitting bra is a must. In a study by The University of Memphis, female recreational runners who wore a sports bra improved their running performance by seven per cent.

Once kitted out, head to a park - flat, grassy areas are perfect beginner’s running terrain, as this reduces the impact on your joints. However keen you are, resist setting off at a sprint. The secret is to start slowly, alternating intervals of running and walking to help you catch your breath, says Thiruchelvam. “The walk-run method helps you exercise for longer, increasing your fitness faster without causing strain,” he explains. “Start with 90 seconds of walking, followed by 30 seconds of running at any pace, and continue this for 10 to 20 minutes, building up over three weeks. Do two sessions a week with two days in between for your body to recover and strengthen. After three weeks, shift the ratio of your walk-run intervals from 90:30 seconds to 75:45, then 60:60. Practise consistently and, within four weeks, you’ll start to feel fitter.”

Always rehydrate and refuel with a healthy snack or meal, within an hour of running. “If you’re only doing 30-45-minute bouts, you don’t need to dramatically change your diet or up your carbohydrate intake,” says Carissa Galloway, a registered dietitian and co-author of Run. Walk. Eat. “Aim for a healthy, balanced diet.”

How to warm up before running

Prime your body for action by starting every session with a warm-up. Gently mobilising your limbs raises your heart rate, gets blood flowing to your muscles and loosens your joints, helping prevent strains and sprains.

Swap static stretches for a dynamic warm-up, advises James Vickers, specialist physiotherapist at Marylebone Health. “You need to wake up your muscles and get them firing,” he says. “Stretching out muscles can reduce their elasticity and make them sluggish.” If you’re doing a short run, a brisk, five-minute walk is the perfect warm-up. “Use a purposeful stride, getting your legs behind you and using your muscles to push you along,” says Vickers.

Before longer runs, add some dynamic mobility moves. Thiruchelvam recommends starting with calf raises. Stand on your toes, lift your heels off the floor, then lower back down. Do three sets of 15 reps. “Then do some leg swings, backwards and forwards, and a few squats, lunges or bunny hops to prepare your lower body, joints and muscles for impact.”

A Japanese study of male, long-distance runners found a four-to-five-minute, dynamic warm-up improved endurance more than a 15-minute, warm-up run. After your session, do a cool down to lower your heart rate and aid muscle recovery. “Try a few minutes of side stepping and walking,” says Vickers. “Then, do a few stretches for your calves, quads and hamstrings, holding each one for 30 seconds.”

What to do if you hate running

Can’t run further than the first lamppost without gasping for breath? “Just run loads slower!” says Thiruchelvam. “Beginners often try to run too fast. Somewhere between a slow jog and brisk walk makes things feel more pleasant and increases your chances of doing it again.”

Still haunted by memories of school cross-country lessons? Give running another chance, urges running coach and sports scientist, Emma Kirk-Odunubi. “For a lot of us, school instilled the idea of running as punishment,” she says. “But when you’re not forced to run a certain time or distance, the love of running can really come.” Turn running into a pleasurable, social occasion by inviting a friend along before your coffee or pub meet-up, she suggests. It will also help you find a comfortable stride. You should always be able to talk if you’re running at the correct pace, so if you can’t talk, walk instead. “If you’re able to chat while you run, it means you’re not over-exerting and will enjoy the process more.”

A few simple posture tweaks can help too. “Run proud with your body upright, eyes to the horizon, chest and shoulders down,” advises Kirk-Odunubi. “As you swing your arms, your elbows should pass your ribs, and your hands come level with your pockets. Your arms will drive you on when your legs get tired.” Hate battling the elements when you exercise? Get on a treadmill and set it to a one per-cent gradient to emulate a run outside minus the rain.

How to maintain your running motivation

Even if you begin to love running, there’ll be days when you just don’t feel like it. “Building healthy habits takes time and consistency,” says Charlotte Carter, an athletics England run leader, PT and CEO of High Performance Activator. “The key is always to focus on the feeling you have once you’ve completed a task. When you get home from a run, you usually feel proud you’ve done it; focusing on this sense of accomplishment will help massively in getting you running consistently.”

Keep a training log where you can write down and tick off your running sessions, suggests Thiruchelvam. It’s better to write it down on paper to make you accountable than to log it on an app, he says. “The sense of satisfaction from following a disciplined routine will motivate you to keep going.”

Next, consider your reasons for running. “If you’re goal orientated, ensure your running goals are achievable,” says Kirk-Odunubi. “For example, if you want to run a 5K, set some smaller, realistic targets you can tick off on the way, such as: ‘In three weeks’ time, I’ll run for ten minutes’. It can be really motivating to see you’ve gone from zero minutes to a non-stop 30 minutes run within the space of a month.”

If you enjoy group exercise, join a running group. Try RunTogether, a national network of inclusive groups. Or show up for your local ParkRun, the friendly 5K held every Saturday morning in parks across the UK. Competitive types can download free, fitness-tracking app Strava to share and compare running times, routes and achievements with millions of other runners.

How to avoid running injuries

First, the good news: running isn’t bad for your knees. “Fear of injury puts people off but plenty of research suggests runners can have healthier joints than those with a sedentary lifestyle,” says Thiruchelvam. “Bones and joints need impact to regenerate and strengthen.” A review study of 125, 810 people, in Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy found recreational runners have a significantly lower incidence of knee and hip osteoarthritis (degenerative joint disease) than non-exercisers - with 3.5 per cent of runners experiencing it, versus 10.2 percent of non-exercisers.

So why do your knees niggle and hamstrings twinge when you run? “Most running problems are overload injuries - people do too much, too soon and aren’t strong enough to tolerate the demand,” says Vickers. “Running places a huge load on the body - every time you land, a force equivalent to three times your bodyweight goes through your muscles and joints so it’s vital to build strength, especially in your thigh and calf muscles. Simple conditioning moves, such as standing up from a chair, calf raises squats, lunges and bridges, help prevent common complaints including shin splints, Achilles tendinopathy and plantar fasciitis.” Try four sets of 10 reps, three times a week.

When you’re running, always walk or rest when tired and never run through pain. “If your calves are screaming and feel tight the next day, they’re not strong enough,” says Vickers. “Stretching won’t improve their capacity. If you feel stiff, try brisk walking for a couple of days to recover - gentle movement eases stiffness.” See your GP if pain persists.

How to start running when overweight

Running is a proven way to fast-track weight loss. According to the American Council on Exercise, an adult weighing 80kg burns around 17 calories per minute running, compared to nine calories when walking. “As you become fitter and run at a higher intensity, you can burn up to 500 calories in 30 minutes,” says Dr Berger.

However, the heavier you are, the more stress on your body and the greater your risk of pain and injury. Always wear supportive running shoes and a well-fitting sports bra. Build up to running gradually. “Start with a few weeks of uphill walking to condition your metabolic system and muscles for running,” says Vickers. “Do this a couple of times a week, then progress to walk-running on the flat, combined with uphill power walking. Slowly build your volume of running, combined with light conditioning work, such as calf raises, bridges, squats and step ups, to strengthen your glutes and hamstrings.”

Be patient, adds Vickers. “Success doesn’t depend on how fast you are, it’s about how consistently you train and how long you stick with it.” Not losing weight? Check the calories on your post-workout treats. “Many of us overestimate the calories we use when exercising and overcompensate by rewarding ourselves with food,” says Dr Berger. “To lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you eat. Fuel yourself with healthy wholefoods.”

The pitfalls of starting running in midlife

It’s never too late to start running. The Government recommends adults of all ages do 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise (walking, gardening, swimming) or 70 minutes of vigorous exercise (running, cycling, football), plus two weekly sessions of muscle-strengthening activity.

“Running can absolutely slow down age-related decline in midlife and beyond,” says Vickers. “However, if your strength and muscle function isn’t adequate, it can do the opposite. You need to condition your body to run, especially if returning to exercise after a break - your muscles will have deteriorated, so approach training appropriately to avoid injury.”

Twice a week, do some simple conditioning exercises [see above], recommends Vickers. “If you keep your strength above your running volume level, you’ll see great progress,” he says. “Take your time and, month by month, your cardiovascular, metabolic and musculoskeletal health will improve.” See a GP before you start and follow the walk-run method. Aim to run two-to-three times a week and, once a week, do a low-impact activity, such as swimming, to rest your joints and strengthen different muscles.

“As we age, recovery from exercise gets a bit slower but you can improve this with rest, sleep and good nutrition,” says Dr Berger. “Before training, eat more carbohydrates, such as pasta or bread, to fuel your run. Within an hour of finishing, have a snack or meal containing carbohydrate and protein, in a two-to-one ratio (such as a chicken stir-fry), to refuel and encourage muscle repair.”

