Why we still take cocaine in our 50s – and don’t regret a thing

Him

I’m not particularly surprised that Britain has the highest cocaine habit in Europe considering we have such an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. It must be an Anglo-Saxon trait, or maybe it’s the awful weather, but it seems that the British will always try and get as drunk as possible in the quickest time. Not for us the relaxed aperitifs of the French, or tapas of the Spanish. No, we just get blind drunk and fall over. So along comes something that allows you to drink copious amounts without toppling in a bush, and hey presto you have a population addicted to the white stuff. Whether it’s on the dinner party circuit or down the pub, there are plenty of intelligent, successful, and healthy people, choosing a packet of powder to enhance their evenings.

I always view it as a little bit of fun, having worked hard and been a responsible citizen.

A friend once put it like this: “every once in a while, it’s good to just howl at the moon.” And you are either one of those people that need that release from the everyday, or you’re not.

Even though many people in our social circle do it, it’s not viewed as acceptable as a glass of wine with dinner. It’s still frowned upon in the large, so we are careful who we mention it to. We have found however that there’s normally a little mental dance with new friends to figure out whether they are one of us or not. We tend to associate more with people who feel comfortable conversing about it, and this probably gives us a biased opinion about how many people actually do it.

I know experts say the drug could be ordered as easily as a pizza and is as likely to be snorted at a pub or wine bar as at a football match, but we only do it occasionally these days. We limit ourselves to ‘high days and holidays’. I’d never do it alone at home, but if we have like-minded friends around then I am happy to bring the mirror out.

I tend not to drink as much if I have cocaine. This works well as a heavy night on the beer and red wine is a real killer for me. I’m quite happy to feel a purer buzz from the chemical rather than throwing competing substances in together. It is really quite different to alcohol. I am a big music fan and got heavily into the dance scene back in the 90s. It felt like an incredibly exciting time with this new music, which was fresh and embraced the counterculture, including drugs like cocaine and MDMA. When I started going out in the late Eighties and early Nineties, most nights would end up with some drunk guys scrapping and a lot of booze-fuelled aggression. The clubbing scene of the mid 1990s was completely different, more inclusive and encompassing.

I look back fondly on those days but realise it’s probably through rose-tinted glasses. Obviously, there was a lack of commitments for us all in our 20s, but that culture, and the drugs, opened my eyes to a different way of interacting with your fellow human beings.

I know the health implications of cocaine use are much publicised but I’ve never been overly worried. Although as things start going wrong with my body I do wonder if I’d have been healthier if I hadn’t have done it. My eyes are getting bad, and I forget things more now. But I think that’s the same for everyone getting to a certain age.

There is some chat around about cocaine being legalised – that’s what’s happening in Switzerland, but I think that’s a difficult one. We’ve been to some countries where they have legalised marijuana and walking down the street was crazy – it felt like everyone was puffing away and it stunk of weed all the time. Conversely that same country is pushing hard to cut out tobacco smoking. You are frowned on for smoking regular cigarettes even though the psychosis rate in pot smokers is much higher. I would love to say that legalisation is the way forward, but I fear that it may open a whole new range of issues.

In our circle we’re definitely more quality over quantity. I prefer to get stuff from a trusted source that I know will deliver a higher grade product. It takes a while to find a decent source though, and admittedly at our age, it can be very difficult to find a dealer.

Ultimately, cocaine is viewed as a treat. I have a lovely time with like-minded people, and I have no regrets the next day. We all have fun, and I’d much rather hear about someone’s run in with a dodgy dealer than sit next to a marathon runner who endlessly talks about shin splints, yawn.

Her

Unlike my husband, I feel a little uncomfortable admitting that I sometimes take cocaine. We have kids now, and I wouldn’t like them to know, so it is a bit different to how we view alcohol, but I wonder if this is a societal thing? I sometimes have the morning after shame feeling; but to be honest, I have that with alcohol as well. I think my female friends often feel like this too, whereas our husbands just move on with less anxiety and regret. Maybe that’s a gender difference.

I do think a little bit every now and again can be a bit of fun though. It often adds a different element to the night and people generally open up and chat about a wider range of things. It also adds a bit of clarity, and less fuzziness than a night on the booze – and as I get older, I really don’t enjoy the day after when there’s been too much alcohol.

I know people would say don’t have either, and I do have many nights without either booze or cocaine. But occasionally, alcohol or some of the other, adds a colourful side to the night, and I think that’s why we occasionally do it.

As with many people who have tried drugs, I dabbled in my teens and 20s. Occasional party drugs were a part of our lives. We had some amazing times, and I look back fondly at those days. Obviously, the party nights reduced as we got older, as did the drugs, but now and again, there’ll be a dinner or a special occasion, where there might be some around, and sometimes I’ll partake, sometimes I won’t.

But when I have cocaine, like my husband, I tend to drink less. It comes out with the alcohol but reduces the amount of alcohol I drink later in the evening. It’s definitely a social lubricant and energy booster. And with lots of us leading busy lives, it helps the night last that little bit longer, with a little more sparkle. If my husband didn’t do it, I’m not sure that I would either, but I guess there’d always be a few people at the occasional party having a little bit. Also, some of our friends are DJs and make music, where this kind of thing tends to be a bit more accepted.

I don’t think anyone really views it as like having a glass of wine. We’re all mindful that it’s a different beast and are very careful about when we do it. Ultimately, I know it’s illegal and there’s still a huge stigma attached.

I don’t feel comfortable doing it at the pub, although I know some people do. And as I’m not the instigator, I usually have what my husband or our friends have. I know they would rather pay more for better quality, although I do think that’s getting harder these days. It feels like it’s more prevalent than ever before, and I think that’s affected quality. I’ve had a couple of nights where I’d question if it’s actually doing much.

In terms of legalisation, I think it’s a complex conversation. Alcohol causes many deaths and is incredibly bad for our health and wealth and yet it is legal. You wonder what the world would be like if alcohol had been made illegal all those years ago. Consequently, how can we know the future effects of legalising drugs? We can all see the pros and cons, but as a mother of teenagers, I would rather keep it something that is not seen as a norm and not as easily available as alcohol.

Regarding my personal use, being moderate and sensible with both alcohol and cocaine aligns to my values. As we all know, life can be a challenge, and some people decide to add that other element, and some don’t. We’re responsible contributors to society who occasionally like to let our hair down, and I’m OK with that.

As told to Anna-Louise Dearden