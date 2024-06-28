'Why would I stop now?' Raytown girl continues acts of kindness, collected thousands in donations for seniors
A 10-year-old girl from Raytown has placed her focus on helping senior citizens around the Kansas City area.
LAS VEGAS — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired the 21st-overall pick in Friday's NHL draft from the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles gets the 26th-overall pick as well as picks in the second round (57th), and seventh round (198th). The Canadiens had acquired the 26th pick from Winnipeg in the trade that sent forward Sean Monahan to the Jets. The Canadiens have 10 picks remaining in the draft after the swap, including the fifth-overall selection. Montreal was given the fifth-overall pick at the N