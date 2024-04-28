Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up?

Emily Johnson, US Geological Survey
·3 min read
Lava flows from a fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, May 22, 2018. <a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/lava-flows-from-a-fissure-in-the-aftermath-of-eruptions-news-photo/962057980" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Richard Hara/Ena Media Hawaii via Getty Images;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Andrew Richard Hara/Ena Media Hawaii via Getty Images</a>

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up? – Georgine T.

It’s true that lava is hot enough to burn up some of our trash. When Kilauea erupted on the Big island of Hawaii in 2018, the lava flows were hotter than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,100 Celsius). That’s hotter than the surface of the planet Venus, and hot enough to melt many rocks. It’s also as hot as waste incinerators, which usually burn garbage at 1,800 to 2,200 F (1,000-1,200 C).

[Over 140,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletters to understand the world. Sign up today.]

But not all lavas are the same temperature. The eruptions in Hawaii produce a type of lava called basalt. Basalt is much hotter and more fluid than the lavas that erupt at other volcanoes, like the thicker dacite lava that erupts at Mount St. Helens in Washington state. For example, the 2004-2008 eruption at Mount St. Helens produced a lava dome with surface temperatures less than about 1,300 F (704 C).

Infographic on number and location of U.S. volcanoes

Beyond temperature, there are other good reasons not to burn our trash in volcanoes. First, although lava at 2,000 degrees F can melt many materials in our trash – including food scraps, paper, plastics, glass and some metals – it’s not hot enough to melt many other common materials, including steel, nickel and iron.

Second, there aren’t many volcanoes on Earth that have lava lakes, or bowl-like craters full of lava, that we could dump trash into. Of all of the thousands of volcanoes on Earth, scientists know of only eight with active lava lakes. They include Kilauea, Mount Erebus in Antarctica and Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Most active volcanoes have craters filled with rocks and cooled lava, like Mount St. Helens, or with water, like Crater Lake in Oregon.

The third problem is that dumping trash into those eight active lava lakes would be a very dangerous job. Lava lakes are covered with a crust of cooling lava, but just below that crust they are molten and intensely hot. If rocks or other materials fall onto the surface of a lava lake, they will break the crust, disrupt the underlying lava and cause an explosion.

This happened at Kilauea in 2015: Blocks of rock from the crater rim fell into the lava lake and caused a big explosion that ejected rocks and lava up and out of the crater. Anyone who threw garbage into a lava lake would have to run away and dodge flaming garbage and lava.

Suppose it was possible to dump trash safely into a lava lake: What would happen to the trash? When plastics, garbage and metals burn, they release a lot of toxic gases. Volcanoes already give off tons of toxic gases, including sulfur, chlorine and carbon dioxide.

Sulfur gases can create acidic fog, which we call “vog,” for “volcanic fog.” It can kill plants and cause breathing problems for people nearby. Mixing these already-dangerous volcanic gases with other gases from burning our trash would make the resulting fumes even more harmful for people and plants near the volcano.

Finally, many indigenous communities view nearby volcanoes as sacred places. For example, Halema’uma’u crater at Kilauea is considered the home of Pele, the native Hawaiian goddess of fire, and the area around the crater is sacred to native Hawaiians. Throwing trash into volcanoes would be a huge insult to those cultures.

Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live.

And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit, independent news organization bringing you facts and trustworthy analysis to help you make sense of our complex world. It was written by: Emily Johnson, US Geological Survey

Read more:

Emily Johnson receives funding from the U.S. Geological Survey

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Orca calf swims out of lagoon after being trapped for a month

    The Ehattesaht First Nation says a killer whale calf that had been trapped in a remote Vancouver Island lagoon for more than a month is now free after she swam out on her own early Friday morning. The nation said kʷiisaḥiʔis, or Brave Little Hunter, swam over the sandbar and out into open water during high tide around 2:30 a.m. PT. After a long night of feeding kʷiisaḥiʔis and watching the calf play in the lagoon, the nation said, a small group "stood as witnesses to watch her swim under the bri

  • B.C. man captures video of 2 bear cubs waking from winter slumber

    A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when

  • 'There's no water': This duck hunter in Fort Smith, N.W.T., went out and found no ducks

    Earl Evans has been duck hunting in the springtime around Fort Smith, N.W.T., for 50 years. This past week, he and a friend went out to their usual spot, about 15 kilometres west of the community in the Slave River wetlands. And for the first time, Evans returned home from that hunt without a single duck. "We stopped and looked around and everything was just still, just dead," Evans said. "It felt like we were on the moon.""That's the most devastating feeling in the world for a person that likes

  • Ocean predator missing since 1800s appears in fishers’ net in Chile. Take a look

    The species has only been recorded a few times since 1887, researchers said.

  • Animal groups are urging tourists not to visit Wyoming after a man hit a wolf then took it to a bar

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — As Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming opens for the busy summer season, wildlife advocates are leading a call for a boycott of the conservative ranching state over laws that give people wide leeway to kill gray wolves with little oversight. The social media accounts of Wyoming's tourism agency are being flooded with comments urging people to steer clear of the Cowboy State amid accusations that a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped its mouth shut and showed off the

  • Storm with snow and tornadoes moves to Canada

    Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario

  • Millions in the Midwest under storm watches as Nebraska and Iowa communities reel from devastating tornadoes

    One day after destructive tornadoes plowed through Nebraska and Iowa, millions of people in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma were under tornado watches Saturday evening.

  • Tornado outbreak leads to winter weather for Canadians

    The same system responsible for multiple tornadoes on Friday across Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa will run into arctic air over northern Ontario, resulting in winter weather from Winnipeg to Lake Superior

  • Climber Dies in 1,000-Foot Fall From Denali Peak

    FacebookOne climber died and a second was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while ascending Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park and Preserve this week. The accident happened in Ruth Gorge, as the team—Robbi Mecus, 52, and her climbing partner—tackled a treacherous route known as “The Escalator,” on the night of April 25.“The approximately 5,000-foot route involves navigating a mix of steep rock, ice, and snow,” the parks service said. Another climbing party witnessed the roped pair fall

  • Muggy air, storm risk build in southern Ontario this weekend

    Temperatures and humidity are on the rise across southern Ontario as unsettled weather pushes into the region

  • River creature — with a white ‘collar’ — discovered as a new species in Colombia

    The aquatic animal has a “wide” mouth and see-through fins.

  • Worst wine harvest in 62 years blamed on ‘extreme’ weather and climate change

    A new report shows where has wine production dried up the most in Europe.

  • What you need to know to stay up-to-date on Alberta wildfires

    Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Wildfire season is well underway in Alberta, with some communities already being forced to evacuate and provincial government officials implementing fire restrictions.Last year marked a record wildfire year, burning more than 2.2 million hectares in Alberta. But drought helped several dozen fires survive throughout the winter and has left various regions even drier than a year ago, resulting in an earl

  • Weekend warmup brings rain, possible thunder into southern Ontario

    Warm-weather lovers are in for a little treat this weekend as above-seasonal temperatures build over southern Ontario, but it comes with a rainy cost

  • Messy system to complicate travel in northern Ontario with ice moving in

    A late-April system will bring winter-like weather to parts of northern Ontario as we kick off the new week, so anticipate and plan for difficult commutes on Monday

  • 'Lightning-Packed, Tornadic Supercell' Moves Over Nebraska

    Satellite imagery captured a “lightning-packed, tornadic supercell” moving over Nebraska on Friday, April 26, as weather officials warned of tornadoes moving through the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas.Tornado warnings were in effect for parts of southeastern and east-central Nebraska, with “ping-pong-ball-size hail” possible. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • ‘Kitten season’ in Fresno: When baby cats are left to die – in water, dumpsters, plastic bags

    “We are trying desperately to get people to know that killing kittens doesn’t solve the problem.”

  • Southern Ontario faces summery Sunday with another risk of storms

    Warm and humid air could fuel multiple chances for storms across southern Ontario through the end of the weekend

  • Tornados leave trail of destruction as 4 injured, hundreds of homes damaged

    The multi-day tornado outbreak continued Saturday, with powerful storms expected from Texas to the Great Lakes. Emergency officials in Hughes County, Oklahoma, confirmed one death due to storms in Holdenville. There is a tornado watch in effect for parts of six states, from Texas to Iowa into the late evening.

  • Aerial photos show wide devastation left by tornado in China's Guangzhou

    BEIJING (AP) — Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media on Sunday showed the wide devastation of a part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens others and damaging over a hundred buildings. As businesses and residents began cleaning debris, the images showed block upon block of devastation in the hardest hit areas with a few clusters of buildings standing amid the destruction, a truck overturned on its side and cars