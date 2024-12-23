Why Taylor Swift Was Mentioned In Blake Lively's Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

One of the more eyebrow-raising aspects of Blake Lively’scomplaint against “It Ends With Us” co-star and director Justin Baldoni concerns her good friend Taylor Swift.

The complaint, filed on Friday, mentioned the existence of a “scenario planning document” that was reportedly sent to Baldoni and others connected to the film by a crisis management team.

Lively’s complaint alleges that set of the 2024 film was so toxic that a meeting was held about Baldoni’s behavior, and he was ordered, among other things, to cease making “sexual comments” to Lively or any other woman, be they cast or crew members, and to stop describing his genitalia to her or discussing his supposed addiction to pornography.

The document reportedly suggests three different ways Lively might attempt to combat her issues with Baldoni and others, and also provided options for Baldoni’s camp if she decided to “make her grievances public.”

Taylor Swift (center) was mentioned in documents connected to Blake Lively's lawsuit against "It Ends With Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni. AP/AP/AP

One of those options suggested throwing Swift, who has been friends with Lively for 10 years, under the bus by possibly “planting stories about the weaponization of feminism and how people in BL [Lively]’s circle, like Taylor Swift, have been accused of utilizing these tactics to ‘bully’ into getting what they want.”

HuffPost reached out to Swift for comment, but no one immediately responded.

In a statement to the media made after she filed the complaint, Lively said she hopes the complaint sheds light on “sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

