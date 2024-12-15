Why Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce’s Browns Game Despite Spending Birthday with Him

Taylor Swift was seen in Kansas City, Missouri, this week and reportedly spent her birthday with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is based there. But for his game today against the Cleveland Browns, Swift opted to skip. This is not surprising, as the singer has not attended any of Kelce’s away games this year.

In October, a source told Page Six that Swift had only been going to home games because of security reasons. “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source said.

The singer just wrapped up her Eras Tour last weekend in Vancouver. She has not revealed her next plans yet. On Tuesday, a source gave People an update on Swift’s headspace. “[She is] exhausted, but obviously so, so grateful,” the insider said. “She had so many emotions about the last few shows in Vancouver.”

Her focus for the rest of 2024 is to just enjoy a break with her partner. The couple is “looking forward to the holidays,” the insider shared.

On December 3, sources spoke to Us Weekly about Swift’s plans for Christmas, with one insider saying she intends to host her and Kelce’s families for the holiday and wants to start 2025 “on low-key, restful note.” (Kelce has an away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas.)

The singer is looking forward to just spending more time with Kelce. One source told Us Weekly, “Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that’s when] the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other.”

The couple has been dating for over a year but has spent a great deal of their relationship long distance due to Swift’s tour and Kelce’s football commitments.

