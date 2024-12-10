Why Team Trump Went to the Wall for Pete Hegseth

Sean Craig
·2 min read
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrives for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst at the U.S. Capitol on December 4, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Pentagon, celebrated a “great meeting” with Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) Monday that gave new life to his hope of confirmation in Congress' upper chamber.

Trump World operatives apparently had an even bigger reason to exhale.

According to a report in Politico, the president-elect’s team thought if Hegseth’s bid was “sacrificed” to Ernst, it would cause a domino effect in the Republican ranks that could jeopardize the prospects of other controversial nominees, including Kash Patel, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard.

Ernst, who last week raised questions about a sexual assault allegation against Hegseth and his views on women in the military, left their Monday meeting signaling openness to his nomination, calling their meeting “encouraging.”

Hegseth denies the sexual assault allegation and says the incident was consensual.

“As I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources,” Ernst said, in a statement.

One Trump insider told Politico that the president-elect’s allies believed they had to “draw a red line here” with the Hegseth nomination to get GOP senators in line.

One tool they used was outside pressure from Trump’s devoted online MAGA faithful—key allies including Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump Jr. criticized Ernst online, upping the pressure on her.

The top law enforcement official in Ernst’s state, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, also wrote an op-ed, which called on senators to back Trump’s nominees.

The piece was heavily promoted by the Republican National Committee press team, which Politico reported some Republicans saw as a primary threat against Ernst.

“Joni, I’m told, got the message loud and clear,” a Trump ally close to the transition team told Politico.

Chief among those who intervened on Capitol Hill to help salvage Hegseth’s bid—which was also doubted by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before he changed his tune last week—was Vice President-elect and Senator JD Vance (R-OH), who met with colleagues last week to shore up support.

“[Vance] saw the game that was being played where these senators believed themselves to be more powerful than they are,” the first Trump insider told Politico.

Trump himself was also pleased with Hegseth in the last week, the outlet said, citing multiple sources.

Namely, the president-elect appreciated his defiance in the face of media reports which revealed allegations he mismanaged two veterans groups, overseeing toxic and sexist workplace allegations. He has denied the claims.

Patel, Kennedy and Gabbard will no doubt hope that, beyond Ernst, the rest of the Republican caucus got the message.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Leveled This Condescending Remark At A Female Journalist — And Experts Have Thoughts

    The president-elect made the startling remark to veteran journalist Kristen Welker during a wide-ranging sit-down interview on "Meet the Press."

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Standing Ovation After Taking a Subtle Swipe at Trump

    Senator Mitch McConnell took a subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump during a speech on Saturday night. Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Kentucky senator claimed that current “influential voices” were forgetting the threat of China and Russia and neglecting the history of the Cold War. “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Russian Pipe Bomb Hoax Kills Innocent Woman

    A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer responding to the scene hit another car, killing its driver, the Republican congresswoman confirmed on X. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote.

  • Elon Musk warns Republicans against standing in Trump's way - or his

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A week after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, Elon Musk said his political action committee would “play a significant role in primaries.”

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Scrambles to Save Spy Job as Another Trump Pick Hits Trouble

    Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence had largely gone under the radar, with critics taking aim at Pete Hegseth and Matt Gaetz. But now she’s the latest Trump administration pick to come under scrutiny over her colorful past. With questions being raised about her links with Russia and Syria, the former Hawaii congresswoman met with senior Republicans on Capitol Hill on Monday in a bid to shore up her support.

  • Everyone from Richard Branson to the Pope wants Biden to act on death row before Trump can

    Pope Francis spoke about the situation on Sunday. His prayer was closely followed by the release of a series of open letters on Monday from leaders including Branson, Sheryl Sandberg and others

  • Jon Stewart Slams Donald Trump for Releasing Fragrance Ad Featuring Jill Biden: ‘I Find it Hard to Believe I’m Saying This, but It’s Beneath You’

    On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart slammed President-elect Donald Trump for releasing a fragrance ad featuring First Lady Jill Biden. “Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart said. “It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have …

  • Matt Gaetz Reportedly Has A New Primetime Gig

    The firebrand former Florida lawmaker is reportedly pivoting from politics with the move, following his withdrawn nomination as Donald Trump’s attorney general.

  • Poilievre's 'Santa Claus' quip trivialized Inuit presence in Arctic, says national Inuit leader

    The leader of the national organization representing Inuit says the Conservative leader trivialized Inuit and everyone who lives in the Arctic with a "Santa Claus" social media quip criticizing Ottawa's plans to appoint an Arctic ambassador.In a post published online over the weekend, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the usefulness of the diplomatic post."Arctic ambassador? To do diplomacy with who? Santa Claus🎅?" Poilievre posted.Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanata

  • We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.

  • Donald Trump, On ‘Meet The Press,’ Again Pledges To Pardon January 6th Rioters, Says Liz Cheney And Other Committee Members “Should Go To Jail”

    In his first sit-down interview since winning the presidential election, Donald Trump told NBC News’ Meet the Press that he still plans to pardon those convicted for their role in storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, while he said that the members of committee tasked with investigating it “should go to jail.” “Honestly, they …

  • JD Vance Ohio Hometown Split on Mom’s Appeals to Honor VP-Elect

    Vice President-elect JD Vance’s mother pleaded with her son’s Ohio hometown last week to officially recognize him for winning the second-highest office in the land—only to come up against a divided city council and concerns about her son’s hardline MAGA views. “I am just here because I am JD Vance’s mother and, as you know, he is our new vice president-elect and he thinks of Middletown as his home,” Beverly Aikins, Vance’s mother, told the Middletown City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 5. “I still liv

  • DeSantis appointee says he won't help his elected replacement take office

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state attorney in Florida told his staff he can't legally help his elected replacement take over his seat because Gov. Ron DeSantis had already suspended the Democrat from the office, according to an internal email obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro get into tense fight over political 'panic' on “The View”: 'Would you like us to stop?'

    Goldberg and Navarro got into an uncharacteristic clash before the actress turned to off-camera show staff to ask, "Would you like us to stop?"

  • Economists Say Trudeau’s Government Will Break Fiscal Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Most economists say they expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will break its self-imposed fiscal constraints as deficits in Canada continue to deepen.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley AmbitionsNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Cos

  • Trump’s Biggest Lies From His ‘Meet the Press’ Interview

    From immigrants to Obamacare, the president-elect continued his campaign trail falsehoods