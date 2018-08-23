Why Tennis Is Winning Over Fashion in 2018

From collaborations and new launches to on-court fashion statements, the sport is having a very stylish year.

Next week, Serena Williams will debut her newly-released Nike "Queen Collection," designed by Off-White designer and Louis Vuitton men's creative director Virgil Abloh, at the U.S. Open's 50th edition tournament in New York. Though the 23-time Grand Slam winner is historically known for her fashion-forward outfits at matches — see her sleek black catsuit from the 2018 French Open — her anticipated look, consisting of a one-shoulder dress with a tutu skirt and glitter sneakers, takes the sartorial relationship between fashion and tennis to another level.

Nike x Virgil Abloh for Serena Williams Dress in Black. Photo: Nike More

With a slew of major fashion statements throughout 2018, from collaborations and new launches to on-court appearances, tennis is having a very stylish year. Earlier this summer, streetwear dominated Wimbledon, thanks to Palace's collaboration with Adidas, which garnered even more attention when Angelique Kerber took home her first Wimbledon title sporting the British skate label's logo. Roger Federer also made waves as soon as he stepped onto the grass courts in London: His all-white outfit confirmed rumors of a new endorsement and global ambassadorship deal with Uniqlo, and the end of a two-decade relationship with Nike.

"I have a very classic, nice style on and off the court, which apparently reflects a lot with what Uniqlo also stands for," said Federer at a private event in New York on Wednesday. The Swiss tennis champ's reportedly $300-million, 10-year contract with the Japanese mega-retailer will not only allow Federer to "make the best-looking apparel for a tennis player" alongside artistic director Christophe Lemaire, but he'll also be involved with its LifeWear collection of everyday apparel. After all, Uniqlo is a fashion brand above all else.

Roger Federer's Uniqlo outfit for the 2018 U.S. Open. Photo: Uniqlo More

"Tennis has sometimes lost its way a little bit to just performance," noted Federer, using the evolution of tennis shoes as an example, which used to be wearable on the streets but have now become so aggressively designed solely for function and the sport. “I try to always bring back simplicity and the craftsmanship and the beauty of it back onto the tennis court."

According to Clare Varga, WGSN's Active Director, the traditional tennis aesthetic is as much of a perennial trend as nautical or florals. "Right now, though, tennis has certainly raised its game and is having more than a moment both on and off the court," she tells Fashionista. In the menswear space, specifically, Philipp Plein created an entire tennis-themed collection for Spring 2019 in Milan. At Pitti Uomo, Z Zegna also looked to tennis for inspiration, as well as signed young tennis player Alexander Zverev (who is, currently, ranked fourth in the world) as the face of the brand. Supreme also revived its love for the sport this year by collaborating with Lacoste for a second time and releasing box-logo tennis balls by Wilson Sporting Goods.

