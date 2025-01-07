Why The Traitors are twice more likely to win than the Faithfuls

Previous seasons of the murder mystery show point to the probable winner of this year's BBC contest.

The Traitors has proved to be incredibly popular all over the world. (Studio Lambert)

The Traitors are almost twice more likely to win the murder mystery game show, according to the history of the show.

There are plenty of secrets in The Traitors. But we can all agree that The Traitors wield most the power in the game. So do the Faithful stand a fair chance of winning? This year, The Traitors UK's line-up includes a priest and an ex-soldier.

Odds are stacked highly against the Faithfuls, yet it is even more stark when looking back at how the two teams have performed across the international versions of the reality series.

The Traitors have had 31 wins including one in the UK. This compares to The Faithfuls who have won just 17 times across the various show formats, also including one in the UK, making Traitors pretty much twice more likely to win.

One outcome that may strike UK viewers as odd is a shared win which has come up twice internationally for The Traitors — including in the first ever series in the Netherlands. Faithful Chatilla van Grinsven and Traitor Samantha Steenwijk struck up a bond during the game and chose to split the winnings in the finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

There was a big twist on the Australian version of series two where the three remaining Traitors were given the choice to split or steal the money. Sam and Blake made the final with former Faithful Camille, all of whom chose to steal which meant no one walked away with the money.

After the dramatic showdown, Camille told Yahoo! lifestyle that her decision to "steal" was a "no brainer" because she wanted to "cancel" The Traitors' "payday". The $200,000 Australian Dollars (£100,000) went unclaimed at the end of the game.

Why do The Traitors win more than The Faithfuls?

Who has the advantage on The Traitors? (Studio Lambert)

The Traitors are outnumbered by The Faithful when they start the game, however, they have all the power. Information is king and The Traitors are in know. Mostly, they are predominately strangers meaning they have absolutely nothing to go on when it comes to knowing if someone is lying or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a few exceptions to this rule. In the latest UK series we had Maia and Armani who are real life sisters, in the second series there was mother and son pairing Diane and Ross, plus in the first series there was a real life couple. But for the most part, the contestants are strangers — again putting the power in The Traitors court.

The total number of the Traitors is never revealed to The Faithfuls with the exception of a banishment or a recruitment taking place. This makes it harder for The Faithfuls to work out how many Traitors are among them.

It is worth noting that with each of the international versions, there are different plot twists and turns that can give both sides the upper hand at times. No doubt some of the plot lines will inspire other series across the globe.

When have The Traitors won?

Harry Clark won The Traitors series two in the UK. (Studio Lambert)

Harry Clark stole the £95,000 prize pot for himself, prompting his friend Mollie Pearce to storm out the room sobbing after the betrayal in the UK series two. When else have the Traitors stole the show in the international versions?

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia series 1

Belgium series 2 and 3 (Flemish)

Belgium series 2 and 3 (French)

Canada series 1 and 2

Czech Republic series 1

Denmark series 1

Denmark spin off series Ukendt Grund

Finland series 1

France series 1, 2 and 3

Germany series 1 and 2

Greece series 1

Hungary series 3

Netherlands series 4

Netherlands spin off Videoland

Netherlands specials 2 and 3

New Zealand series 2

Norway series 1, 2 and 4

Portugal series 1

Sweden series 1 and 2

US series 1

Has a Faithful ever won The Traitors?

Wilf Webster made it all the way to the final of the first series of The Traitors. (BBC)

Traitor Wilf very almost won the prize pot yet a snarky comment from Kieran led to his downfall. Hannah Byczkowski, Meryl Williams and Aaron Evans took a risk and turned their back on their friend Wilf — in turn winning them the prize pot in the first series of the UK Traitors.

When else have the Faithfuls managed to outsmart the Traitors?