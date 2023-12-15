Why have thousands of United Methodist churches in the US quit the denomination?

FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on April 19, 2019. A quarter of U.S. congregations in the United Methodist Church have received permission to leave the denomination during a five-year window, closing in December 2023, that authorized departures for congregations over disputes involving the church's LGBTQ-related policies. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The United Methodist Church has been undergoing a major upheaval as more than 7,000 congregations across the country, one quarter of the total, decided whether to leave the denomination or remain United Methodist. This splintering resulted from a long-simmering debate over theological differences and the role of LGBTQ people in the church.

WHY IS THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SPLINTERING?

For decades, the denomination has been mired in intractable debates over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the church. The UMC bans same-sex marriage and openly LGBTQ clergy.

But amid increased defiance of those bans in many U.S. churches, several conservatives decided to launch the separate Global Methodist Church. Progressives who remain in the UMC are expected to advocate for removing the bans at the denomination’s next General Conference, in the spring of 2024.

WHEN DID CONGREGATIONS START LEAVING?

The departures began in 2019 but ramped up during this year’s just-completed round of regular and special meetings of the denomination’s annual conferences, or regional governing bodies.

WHAT TRIGGERED THE START OF THE CHURCH DEPARTURES?

In 2019, a special legislative General Conference voted to tighten United Methodist rules banning same-sex marriage and ordaining LGBTQ clergy. It also gave a five-year window for churches to leave with their property after making some payments. Conservative churches ended up departing in large numbers because they saw the UMC as not enforcing its own rules.

WHICH CHURCHES ARE LEAVING?

Some regional conferences have lost hundreds of churches, including large ones. The issue isn’t only dividing conferences. In some cases, the divisions go right through the pews of individual churches, separating Methodists who have long worshipped together.

WHERE ARE THEY GOING?

Many departing congregations are joining the Global Methodist Church, a conservative denomination that launched more than a year ago. Others are joining smaller denominations, going independent or weighing their options. Other churches in Europe and Africa are also joining the GMC.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.