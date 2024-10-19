Why Travis Kelce Isn't at Taylor Swift's Miami Eras Tour Shows

On Friday night, Taylor Swift began the next leg of her Eras Tour in Miami. In the audience she had a number of supporters, including Donna, Jason, and Kylie Kelce. Unfortunately, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was unable to make it this weekend.

Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have a game against the San Francisco 49ers this coming Sunday, which made it impossible to attend any Miami shows. But with his mom, brother, and sister-in-law in the stands, he was well represented. Jason and Kylie also brought two of their children, Wyatt and Elliotte, to the show at Hard Rock Stadium. The couple have seen Swift perform before, but this was the first time that Kelce’s mother, Donna, has seen the Eras Tour.

Before Kelce had to return to his team, the NFL player spent last weekend in New York City with Swift. The pair were seen heading out to several dinners including one with their friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. They were then spotted enjoying Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.

Newsday LLC - Getty Images

A source told Us Weekly in early October that Swift and Kelce are planning to spend the holidays together. In the meantime “they’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities—his game and her music empire, along with personal projects.”

After Swift finishes her Eras Tour in December, they are “looking forward to spending the holidays together,” the source shared. “They are both focused on their work now and just want to get through the holidays and the tour and will be figuring out their next moves after the new year.”

A month earlier, another source told Us Weekly that the couple are even discussing marriage and having kids.

“Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” the insider said. “Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”

You Might Also Like