Why Travis Kelce Missed Taylor Swift's Second Week of Toronto Eras Tour Shows

On Saturday night, Taylor Swift performed her last show in Toronto after six concerts in the Canadian city. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not in the audience. The NFL star is playing with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in North Carolina against the Black Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

The commute would be difficult and, according to the Bleacher Report, NFL teams often have rules around what players can do the night before away games, even requiring them all to stay in the hotel together and abide by a curfew. It’s unlikely that Swift will be at the game. A source speaking with Page Six that she is probably won’t be at any Chiefs’ games unless they’re held at Arrowhead Stadium, their home venue, due to security concerns.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” said the source.

Another source told the publication that Kelce offers Swift “a tremendous sense of peace.”

“Just his physical presence,” they explained. “She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise.”

On Thursday, Nov. 21, Swift’s mother, Andrea, was in Toronto for her show. Fan footage showed them embracing after the show before heading backstage together.

TAYLOR LEAVING AND HUGGING ANDREA I CRY pic.twitter.com/9Ewpim3QzO — Carm (she/her) TAYRONTO (@CarmBackBeHere) November 22, 2024

On Friday, her concert was attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, revealing himself as a Swiftie. That night, she sang a medley of “Cassandra,” “Mad Woman,” and “I Did Something Bad.” On Thursday, Swift sang “Mr. Perfectly Fine” followed by “Better Than Revenge,” both of which are songs speculated to be about ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

