Why voting NO on Amendment 2 is a win for Kentucky’s public schools and taxpayers | Opinion

In the upcoming election, Kentucky voters will face more than just a choice between political candidates. We’ll also be asked to vote on a seemingly innocent proposal that claims to offer parents “more choices” in how their children are educated. Spoiler alert: this isn’t the feel-good, kid-friendly amendment they’re selling you. Voting No on Amendment 2 isn’t just about saving our public schools — it’s about saving our wallets and keeping our values of fairness and transparency intact.

The devil’s in the details

On the surface, it sounds simple and noble: give parents more educational opportunities by allowing state funds to follow students to schools “outside” the public school system. What could be wrong with that, right? Well, let’s break it down.

This amendment essentially cracks open the floodgates, allowing private and for-profit schools to siphon public funds away from public schools. And guess who gets to foot the bill for these new “choices?” That’s right, Kentucky taxpayers.

This amendment will allow lawmakers to divert public funds — your tax dollars — to private and parochial schools, with no guarantee that those dollars will be used to serve students equitably. This isn’t a scholarship fund. It’s not a grant program for those living in tight spots. It’s a cash-grab disguised as choice. And the only ones benefiting are the private institutions whose pockets will be lined with your hard-earned tax dollars. So much for the public accountability that Kentuckians demand.

The “Choice” Illusion

Let’s be clear: real choice means options that benefit everyone, not just a privileged few. This isn’t about empowering families; it’s about disempowering public schools by draining resources and leaving them to do more with less. You can slap a nice label on it, but we know what’s really happening here.

In fact, private schools don’t have to take every student. They can (and do) pick and choose who they accept, often leaving behind students with disabilities, behavioral issues, or those from low-income families. The “choice” here really belongs to the schools — not the families. And if your child does not fit their mold, you will be out of luck, but don’t worry, your tax dollars will still go toward funding that private school’s new facilities or elite programming.

The accountability problem

Supporters of this amendment want you to believe that the legislature will maintain “accountability” if this passes. But what they don’t tell you is that private and religious schools are not held to the same standard as public schools. There is no requirement that they follow the same curriculum or hire certified teachers. While our public schools have to meet rigorous standards (often on shoestring budgets), these private institutions can take your money and run without the same oversight.

All kids deserve better.

At the end of the day, we have to ask ourselves: what kind of education system do we want for Kentucky? Do we want one that strengthens ALL children and serves ALL children, no matter where they come from or what they need? Or do we want a system that funnels tax payer dollars into private pockets, leaving the vast majority of our kids to flounder in underfunded classrooms?

This is not just about protecting schools; it’s about protecting Kentucky families from the long-term consequences that will negatively impact our local communities and our state. It’s about ensuring that every child has access to a quality education, and that taxpayers are not left to clean up the mess. Let’s be smart about our kids, our schools, and our wallets. On Election Day, vote NO on Amendment 2 and help protect Kentucky’s future.

Carolyn Hankins Wolfe

Carolyn Hankins Wolfe is a member of the Boone County Board of Education.