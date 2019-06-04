Why You Need to Watch 'Twin Peaks' After Bingeing 'The Handmaid's Tale'

The Handmaid's Tale is back for a third season, and we're already waiting for the sinking feeling that'll happen when we've watched it all. So, we set out to find more shows like The Handmaid's Tale, from dystopian thrillers to other book-inspired series - even some great picks that Elisabeth Moss also stars in.

For futuristic, dramatic, and thought-provoking television, look no further than our suggestions to fill the hole left behind by The Handmaid's Tale's absence in your life.