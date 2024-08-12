Why we're obsessed with casting celebrities to play public figures on 'SNL'

Steve Martin turned down playing Tim Walz on the upcoming season of "Saturday Night Live," to the disappointment of fans.

"Saturday Night Live" guest host Steve Martin poses with cast member Maya Rudolph in 2006. Fans have expressed interest in seeing the duo play Tim Walz and Kamala Harris in the upcoming season.

When a new person enters the main stage of American politics, particularly in significant moments of change, there are a few questions on the top of everyone’s minds. What do they stand for? What’s their story? Whether or not people want to admit it, another question is: Who’s going to play them on Saturday Night Live?

Chevy Chase impersonated then-President Gerald Ford during show's 1975 inaugural season. In years that followed, Dana Carvey played George H.W. Bush, Will Ferrell took on George W. Bush, Darrell Hammond embodied Bill Clinton (and others) and Alec Baldwin famously impersonated Donald Trump. And who could forget Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh, Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton, or Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of Sean Spicer?

For years, people have enjoyed watching comedians do impressions of presidents, vice presidents and other notable political leaders. Christina Scott, a psychology professor at Whittier College, told Yahoo Entertainment that people are feeling a lot of anxiety around the 2024 election.

“Choosing which actors will satirize the political candidates gives us a small sense of control in an otherwise uncontrollable situation, plus the anticipation of some much-needed comic relief,” she said.

Scott said that seeing well-known or likable celebrities impersonate the candidates onscreen “provides us with a sense of familiarity and reassurance,” though we “have little control over the future.”

W e know that when SNL returns for its 50th season on Sept. 28, Maya Rudolph will be portraying current vice president and presidential nominee Kamala Harris. A number of people have portrayed Trump over the years, but it’s likely that cast member James Austin Johnson will continue to play him for a fourth season.

So what about the running mates?

Fans wanted Steve Martin to portray Tim Walz, but the comedian told the Los Angeles Times that he’s “not an impressionist” and was only offered the role because he has “gray hair and glasses.” Viewers have urged other big names, including John Goodman, Danny DeVito, Jim O’Heir and Jim Gaffigan, to go for the role.

As for JD Vance, SNL fans have said they could envision stars like Taran Killam, Zach Galifianakis or Shane Gillis impersonating the Ohio senator.

According to Vulture, casting a major celebrity as a political figure on SNL wasn’t always the norm. That would typically be a job for a current cast member. But everything changed in 2008, when Tina Fey, a cast member and head writer for the series who left the show two years earlier, returned to play John McCain’s vice presidential running mate Sarah Palin. The sketch was so successful — the most-watched ever on NBC.com at the time — that executive producer Lorne Michaels appears to have decided he’s OK going with bigger names.

SNL is focusing on topical material even more than usual for an election year. Not only is this SNL’s 50th season, but a movie about its chaotic first night is scheduled for release in October — so truly, anything could happen!