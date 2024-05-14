Why women really are better drivers than men

Only a quarter of the deaths of car drivers in the past decade have been women - Sturti/E+

It’s a perennial debate behind the wheel – do women drive better than men? Well, the French at last seem to have an answer. Their government has launched a campaign imploring male road users to “drive like a woman” to reduce the number of fatal accidents. Here’s what people think about it in the UK…

What the driving instructor says

Stuart Walker, a driving consultant at SWT Training in Wrexham, north Wales, says: “There is no doubt in my mind that women are the safest drivers. And I’ve spent 39 years training everything from lorries, cars, fleet, skids.

“I think it’s a difference in attitude. I think men can be a bit macho and show off a little, and women don’t.”

He adds that women are specifically better than men at driving lorries. “To me, they recognise the sense of responsibility and the duty of care to the public.” And he adds that he has also found women to be better at managing skid risk.

“I often get men who come to me with their wives or daughters and say they want me to give them skid training as they are worried about them driving in winter. The men will take part too, but I find the women seem to have mastered it after two or three goes, and the men still can’t do it after 25.”

Walker does, however, have some controversial qualifiers to his views. “Please don’t hate me – I have said women are largely the better and safer drivers by a long way.

“But when it comes to reversing, and spatial awareness, and trying to judge gaps when parking, most women are just absolutely hopeless.”

What the insurance company says

According to Hastings Direct car insurance, women often end up having lower car premiums than men. They say: “Insurers use complex statistical algorithms to calculate prices. This means they look at real-world risk levels and the evidence shows women are safer drivers than men. That’s not to say that every female driver is safer than every male driver. But on average, more male drivers are involved in accidents each year.”

They also point out that there are slightly more male drivers in the UK than female ones – 53 per cent. And men are more than twice as likely to make a claim on their insurance, despite only driving 75 miles further a year on average.

You can no longer get dedicated car insurance for women that offers a discount: a 2012 EU legal challenge ruled that the practice of giving women discounts was discriminatory (insurers then stopped their discounted policies for female drivers and post-Brexit, the UK still follows this ruling). Still, based on specific criteria filled in when applying for insurance, such as power and cost of the car, the driver’s job, where they live and history of claims and convictions, women still get cheaper prices. In 2020, women paid an average of £719 for their car insurance compared to £810 for men.

What The Telegraph’s data expert says

“The data couldn’t be clearer,” says Ben Butcher. “In the past decade, over three-quarters of the 5,284 deaths of car drivers have been male.

“This includes 367 deaths of men aged under 20, compared to 83 for women of the same age group. (France’s “drive like a woman” slogan was prompted by similarly gender-skewed statistics: women are eight times less likely to be involved in a fatal crash than men, with men responsible for 84 per cent of France’s road deaths.)

In UK courts, “men are far more likely to get prosecuted for serious road offences,” adds Butcher.

Of these offences, according to Ministry of Justice figures, men account for 83 per cent of all drink or drug driving offences, 86 per cent of driving using a mobile phone and 78 per cent of cases of speeding.

However, one area where men do appear to be better drivers is at the very beginning of the process.

Across all age groups, in 2021/2022 51 per cent of men passed their practical driving test, just ahead of the 47 per cent of women. However, when looking just at the youngest potential drivers – aged 17 or under – the gap in the pass rate is lower at 61 per cent for men and 59 per cent for women. In driving terms, that’s about as equal as men and women will ever be.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below