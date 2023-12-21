This Is Why Zac Efron Was Wearing Sunglasses During His Latest TV Interview

Zac Efron during his appearance on Wednesday's edition of Today

While certain showbiz divas have been donning sunglasses indoors to assert their A-list status for decades, Zac Efron had a very different reason for sporting shades during a recent interview.

The former High School Musical star is currently on the promo trail for his new film The Iron Claw, which hits cinemas in the UK in February.

As part of this, Zac and his co-stars Harris Dickinson and Jeremy Allen White paid a visit to The Today Show this week, where he wasted no time in explaining his unusual choice of fashion accessory.

“Zac Efron is a legitimate bona fide Hollywood superstar, but that is not why he is wearing sunglasses this morning,” the host joked, to which the actor responded: “I’m sorry, man! I feel weird being in shades, I just have a bit of an eye infection.”

He quickly added: “But I really wanted to be here, [this is] such a good movie and I wanted to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

Watch more of the Iron Claw cast’s Today interview below:

The Iron Claw tells the story of the Von Erich family, who came to dominate the world of wrestling in the 1980s, while also exploring their personal dramas.

So far, the film has received largely positive reviews, including from the wrestling community and the remaining members of the Von Erich family.

“I was very curious about what he thought of the movie,” Zac previously said of Kevin Von Erich, who he plays in the film (via Variety).

“We went out to the patio, sat forehead to forehead, and talked about life for an hour and a half. And he told me that he did enjoy the movie.

“I can’t really put into words how that feels. It’s far and away the most important review to me on so many levels. It meant the world, and everything just came full circle.”

