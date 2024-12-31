From Dry January to zebra striping: the no and lo alcohol trends to try

After a month on the egg nog, January is traditionally a time of abstinence from the booze. Around 9 million people a year plan to do Dry January, according to a survey by Alcohol Change UK. Less clear is how many people actually manage to complete it. If you’re not quite feeling ready for Dry January but want to cut down on your alcohol intake, look to Gen Z for inspiration.

Gen Z are widely known as the “sober curious” generation. According to a Mintel study, around a third of 18 to 24 year olds have shunned alcohol entirely, while those who do drink are more likely to moderate their alcohol intake. A survey done by KAM insights and alcohol free beer brand Lucky Saint found that 78% of Gen Z combine alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks on nights out, compared with two-thirds of adults.

Around 25% of adults follow the even more disciplined practice of “zebra striping”, where they alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in a single session. It’s a way to moderate booze consumption and stay hydrated, giving the liver more of a chance to process alcohol and potentially reducing the odds of a terrible hangover the following morning.

Zebra striping follows the old custom of having a glass of water for every alcoholic drink, but allows for soft drinks and no or lo alcohol alternatives. It’s also a boon in a cost of living crisis, where you’re hard pressed to find a pint in a London pub for less than £7. It’s also a more achievable way to successfully cut down on alcohol long term rather than going cold turkey for a limited period.

“2024 has certainly been the year of Zebra Striping, where we're seeing customers alternating between alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks. The trend is being driven by the wonderful variety of delicious no and low which are available on the market,” says Sarah Holland, No and Low Buyer at Waitrose. The supermarket have found that sales for no and lo beverages are up 19% in the last year, with non alcoholic beers like Guinness 0.0% skyrocketing 159%.

Knocking back tap water on the rocks every other drink can get a bit dreary, so Waitrose advise having a bit of ceremony for your alcohol free drinks. “Serve non-alcoholic options with as much care and ceremony as the real thing. Use a nice glass, a good garnish and some crystal-clear ice so it really feels like a treat.”

In the post silly season slump, having an no or low alcohol alternative up your sleeve will leave you with a clearer head, heavier pockets and (in my experience) less of the January blues.