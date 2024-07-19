Why Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Still ‘Rock Solid’ After 3 Years of Dating

In July 2021, a video surfaced of Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing in a car, exposing their relationship to the masses. Over three years later, a source tells Us Weekly that the private couple still has a “rock solid” relationship due to one thing in particular: their close friendship.

“These two are the real deal,” the insider said. “They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid.” The source added, “They’re each other’s biggest supporters. They ‘get’ each other.”

Their loved ones are supportive of the union, too. “Their families are all in [on their relationship],” the source explained. “[They] think they’re perfect together.”

Zendaya and Holland have largely kept the details of their life together out of the press, but they are very publicly supportive of each other’s careers. Zendaya explained to ELLE last summer that she has sought to protect their privacy while acknowledging fans’ support of their romance. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

That said, occasionally, Zendaya will compliment Holland in interviews without being prompted. She went viral this past winter when she was asked which member of the Dune: Part Two cast has the most “rizz” or charisma during a Buzzfeed interview. After joking she did, she gave her boyfriend a shout-out.

“Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own,” she said. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland. I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

