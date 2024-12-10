Whyte vs Tetteh: Start time, odds, undercard and how to watch on TV and online

Dillian Whyte is back in the ring this weekend, as he continues his comeback after his latest drug-test saga.

Whyte’s planned rematch with Anthony Joshua fell through in summer 2023, when the “Bodysnatcher” tested positive for a banned substance. But Whyte was eventually cleared to return to action in March, with a contaminated substance deemed to have caused his failed test.

It was a major relief for the Briton, who previously lost two years of his career to a drug-related ban from 2012 to 2014. And after being cleared this year, Whyte soon recorded a win, beating Christian Hammer in three rounds in Ireland.

Now the 36-year-old will compete in Gibraltar, as he faces Ebenezer Tetteh. The Ghanaian, also 36, has a professional record of 23-1 (20 knockouts), but he hasn’t faced opposition remotely close to the level of Whyte (30-3, 20 KOs).

When is the fight?

Whyte vs Tetteh will take place on Sunday 15 December, at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar.

The fight card is due to begin at 6pm GMT, with main-event ring walks expected at around 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on DAZN in the UK, and in more than 200 countries worldwide. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Dillian Whyte seeks a third straight win, after victories over Christian Hammer and Jermaine Franklin (PA Archive)

Odds

Whyte – 1/16

Tetteh – 8/1

Draw – 14/1

Full card (subject to change)

Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh (heavyweight)

Thomas Carty vs Mika Mielonen (heavyweight)

Mike Perez vs Israel Duffus (cruiserweight)

Sedem Ama vs Ester Konecna (women’s super-welterweight)

Tyrone Buttigieg vs TBA (featherweight)

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs TBA (middleweight)

Cathal Crowley vs Ramiro Blanco (super-middleweight)

Jermaine Dhliwayo vs TBA (super-featherweight)