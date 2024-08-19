Wichita finally has this retail convenience that the big cities do

Wichita finally has made it big on the retail scene.

It’s not with a new store. Nor, sorry, is it a Cheesecake Factory.

It’s same-day delivery through Amazon.

The company didn’t make a big splash when the service started here, so it’s not exactly clear how long Wichita has had it.

Some shoppers have discovered it on their own.

Instead of saying what day something will be delivered, Amazon has been giving a range of hours during which a package will arrive. Like, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

It appears if you order too late in the day, the site says, “All of our available offers have been claimed today,” and suggests you check back the next day.

Delivery — which, like always, is free in some cases and requires a fee in others — can be as quick as within five hours.

There is a range of merchandise available for the quick turnaround, including personal care and baby items, devices and home improvement products.

Same-day service is available seven days a week and on most but not all holidays.

When Amazon opened a warehouse in Wichita followed by a massive one in Park City, there was speculation that it was only a matter of time before packages would be delivered on the same day, though it took a few years for that to happen.

You can check Amazon’s same-day information page to learn how same-day delivery works. For instance, only residential addresses are eligible, not commercial addresses or P.O. boxes.

As often happens with national stores, which generally open in larger markets first, Wichita is behind some bigger markets that already have had same-day service.

It also still lags those markets on two-hour deliveries.

We’ll let you know when that changes.