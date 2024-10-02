Update: Wichita’s longest running Knolla’s Pizza is moving, but not for a few more weeks

Over the weekend, the Knolla’s Pizza Facebook account featured a photo along with an update: The longest running Knolla’s at Central and Ridge is on the move.

As I reported in the spring, the owner of the Knolla’s at 7020 W. Central has decided to relocate the restaurant to a new building at 618 S. Tyler, just north of the new Sticky Bird restaurant at Kellogg and Tyler. Dan Knolla said that his lease on the building where the restaurant has operated since 2005 will end on Halloween.

A weekend social media post shared a photo of the new construction along with its address. “Will keep you updated as soon as we know definite plans,” the post read. “Thanks for 19 great years at Central Heights.”

But hold up, pizza fans. The Knolla’s on West Central isn’t closed yet — and it won’t be until the end of the month.

Though Dan Knolla doesn’t have exact dates, he said, he’ll keep operating where he is until around Halloween and open the new store during the first week of November.

The new Knolla’s will be set up similar to the one at Central and Ridge but will be a bit bigger, with seating for around 30 people and a much larger kitchen space for the staff, which is led by his sons.

Dan Knolla, who also has the Knolla’s at 4041 N. Maize Road, said that the restaurant will be the first Knolla’s to have opened in new construction that the owners designed.

The West Central Knolla’s isn’t the only one on the move, either. Recently, Dan’s nieces, Darinda and Raelene, moved their restaurant at Douglas and Main over to the old Pinot’s Palette space at 338 N. Mead in Old Town Square.

Knolla’s Pizza’s recently moved from Douglas and Main to the old Pinot's Palette space in Old Town Square.

Knolla’s restaurants in Wichita are owned by different members of the Knolla family. Dan Knolla and his wife, Ruth, have their two restaurants.

Meanwhile, his nieces Darinda and Raelene — daughters of his late brother Pat Knolla, who brought the pizza restaurant to Wichita — own the restaurant in Old Town Square. Darinda also owns the one at Central and Rock.