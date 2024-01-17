Wichita man lied, stole $23,100 in government money from COVID-19 relief program

A Wichita man has admitted to stealing $23,100 from the U.S. Department of Labor by lying about his eligibility for COVID-19 disaster relief program.

Jack Crowder, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of theft of government property, according to his plea agreement. Federal prosecutors along with Crowder’s defense attorney plan to ask a judge to put him on probation for three years and order he pay back the full amount in restitution, the agreement says. He could spend up to 10 years in prison, depending on how the judge rules.

Crowder’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Wednesday. Crowder is scheduled for sentencing April 3.

A federal grand jury in June indicted Crowder on charges alleging he “willfully and knowingly stole, purloined and converted to his own use” $17,688 from the Labor Department on Sept. 7, 2022, and another $5,412 the next day.” A Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announcing Crowder’s plea says he committed the fraud by submitting an application and supporting documents “containing false and misleading information” to obtain COVID-19 disaster relief payments.

Crowder’s application was approved based on the lies. The U.S. Department of Labor, through the Kansas State Department of Labor, sent the money to Crowder’s bank account. He later withdrew at least $18,000 of it, court records say.

The government dismissed two other charges Crowder was facing in exchange for his guilty plea, according to his plea agreement.