Wichita man sentenced after pleading guilty to trafficking 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills

A 28-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to transporting 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to sell them, federal prosecutors said.

Devonte Smith had been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

Smith and two other people flew from Wichita to Arizona on April 3, 2023 to purchase the fentanyl-laced pills and bring them back to Kansas, court documents show.

Smith arrived back in Wichita the next day. The two other people involved, Jomarion Nelson and Dornayjah Acon, drove back with the pills in Acon’s car. They were stopped on April 7 by police in Pratt, Kansas with over 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, according to a plea agreement.

Criminal charges against Nelson and Acon are “pending within the court system,” the release said.

The FBI, Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office among others investigated the case.