Wichita remembers victims of plane crash
"The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land
Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00
If only someone could have seen this coming!
"These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.
NEW YORK — New details have emerged in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering case, with the music mogul now accused of dangling a victim over an apartment balcony and coercing two more women into commercial sex acts, according to a superseding federal indictment filed Thursday. The superseding indictment doesn’t add any new charges against the music mogul, but prosecutors now ...
Emily Hernandez, 25, first made headlines after multiple photos showed her holding Nancy Pelosi's name plate during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol.
Melissa Noble took what was meant to be an epic Christmas vacation to Bali with 18 family members. There were red flags before anyone got on a plane.
After Natalie Cochran poisoned her husband, she told friends she would let him "sleep it off" instead of taking him to the hospital, prosecutors said
Just over a week after firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard, eliminating all the members of a key aviation security advisory group, and freezing all hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration, including key air traffic controllers, the United States has experienced its deadliest aviation disaster in nearly 24 years. Officials fear that all 60 passengers and four crew members on board an American Airlines flight have died after the jet collided with an
Jon Maravilla said he was not able to board a Delta Airlines flight from Wichita to Atlanta because of the size of his dog
STOCKHOLM (AP) — An Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden has been killed in a shooting near Stockholm, authorities said Thursday.
Dominique Pélicot, the convicted rapist who horrified France by drugging his then wife so other men could rape her, was questioned Thursday about other cases of rape and murder that he's suspected in. Pélicot is serving a 20-year prison term after he was found guilty in December for the horrific sexual abuse of his now ex-wife, Gisèle Pélicot. One involves Sophie Narme, a property agent who was killed in Paris on Dec. 4, 1991.
A CNN commentator swiftly took down a post and apologized after suggesting that President Donald Trump was responsible for Wednesday’s aircraft collision in Washington D.C. In a post on X, network contributor Bakari Sellers reasoned that “timing matters” in bringing up politics following a disaster—and that he might have done so too soon, while local emergency personnel are still actively searching for survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines, and U.S. Army have all conf
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32 — who are part of a set of triplets — went missing over three weeks ago after last being seen in the early hours of Jan. 7
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 64 people on a regional passenger plane and three soldiers on board a Black Hawk helicopter were involved in a deadly mid-air collision
DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save co
Robbers backed a truck into a jewelry store in a Scarborough plaza Wednesday evening, hitting a gas line, Toronto police say. Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. about a robbery in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road.The suspects had backed a stolen truck into the store and were attempting to steal from it, but nothing was taken from the store, Duty Insp. Saleem Husain said. "They were unable to get into the store with the vehicle in the way," he said. Robbers drove a truck into a
The MSNBC host reflected on an "American hero" during a previous crash whom he called the "worst thing you can be in Donald Trump's Washington."
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday while approaching the Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. The aircraft plummeted into the Potomac River. Everyone on board was feared dead, officials said Thursday.
Police have charged a man with nine offences including attempted murder and aggravated assault after several health-care workers were attacked Wednesday afternoon in the emergency room of the Halifax Infirmary.Nicholas Robert Coulombe, 32, remains in custody. A legal aid lawyer appeared on his behalf in Halifax provincial court on Thursday. Coulombe returns to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. Police say the man stabbed two people in the emergency room and injured two others by throwing objec