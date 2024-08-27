Wichita school board approves $450 million plan to rebuild some schools, close others

The Wichita School Board has unanimously approved a plan to significantly reshape the state’s largest school district — a plan filled with school closings, consolidations and new “right-sized” buildings as the district braces for shrinking future enrollment.

School district officials also laid out the stakes of a $450 million bond issue that would be needed to fund the plan. The specifics of the bond issue are expected to be discussed and voted on by the board on Sept. 9 and would require approval from voters during a special election.

The school district already closed two middle schools — Hadley and Jardine — and four elementary schools — Clark, Cleveland, Park and Payne — earlier this year.

The plan approved Monday calls for closing L’Ouverture, OK, Pleasant Valley and Woodland elementary schools and converting Isely and Cessna elementary schools to K-8 schools.

Adams, Black, Caldwell, Irving and McLean elementary schools and Truesdell middle school would be demolished and rebuilt.

The district would also build a new Coleman Middle School while the old school would be renovated and repurposed for relocated Chester Lewis, Gateway, and EI Academy schools.

Little Early Childhood Center, Sowers and Dunbar would also be relocated. Sowers would relocate to Wells, placing the two alternative schools on one site.

The plan also calls for building a new Future Ready Center at East High School for construction trades such as plumbing and HVAC.

“More closures are inevitable,” Luke Newman, director of facilities for the district, said. “This plan positions us for more sustained future-ready success by providing new and innovative spaces for our kids to learn, and it’s an investment in the future of our city, communities and kids.”

“Adopting this plan, not adopting this plan — we’re going to have to do something at some point because the deferred maintenance is going to keep stacking up,” Newman said. “So we’re going to be left with no choice but to just close buildings. If we don’t pass a bond, we’re going to have to close buildings with nothing else positive to go along with it.”

If a bond issue fails, Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld said, the facilities master plan would remain in place but it could take nearly 30 years to complete instead of five or six years.

Without the bond issue, the plan would likely be unfeasible without some other major funding source.