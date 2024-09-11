Wichita’s second Mokas will open next week on the city’s east side

If you’re among the people who have wondered which of the two new coffee shops going up across the street from each other near 13th and Webb in Wichita — Mokas or Starbucks — would be ready first, here’s your answer.

It looks like Mokas will win the race.

Wichita’s second Mokas will open at 1344 E. Veranda Drive this coming Tuesday, Sept. 17. Mokas, a small but growing chain, first arrived in Wichita in 2022, when it opened at 143 N. McLean Blvd. Mokas also has stores in Salina and in Colby.

Mokas serves coffee and espresso drinks plus breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

The new east-side Mokas will be the first tenant in Laham Development’s new 20-acre, mixed-use Veranda Development on 13th Street between Webb and Greenwich. It will have the same menu as the first Wichita store, which sits near the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita and serves coffee and espresso drinks, smoothies, pastries, sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads and more.

Scott Redler, one of the founders of Freddy’s Frozen Custard, serves as president for the Mokas chain, which is owned by JRI Hospitality. That group also owns five Chompi’s New York-style deli restaurants in Arizona and two The Original Grande taco restaurants — in Scott City and in Abilene.

A breakfast sandwich served on biscuit from Mokas Cafe

Mokas still plans to add a restaurant in west Wichita, said JRI Hospitality owner Jason Ingermanson. The company even has bought property. But Ingermanson said this week that he’s still not quite ready to share the exact address.

I’ve messaged the spokespeople for the Starbucks chain to ask about an opening date for the new store going up at 13th Street and Lindberg Circle, practically across the street from Mokas.

Initially, they said it would open in early 2025.

