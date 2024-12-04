‘Wicked’ Won’t Play in Kuwait Theaters, Local Media Speculates It’s Because of LGBTQ Cast

“Wicked” has been removed from cinema listings in Kuwait on the eve of its local theatrical release, Variety has confirmed, becoming the latest Hollywood import to be banned in the Gulf state. The country previously banned “Barbie” to protect “public ethics.”

Some local media have speculated that the decision was prompted by the fact that the Universal Pictures’ critically-acclaimed musical boasts an LGBTQ cast.

“Wicked,” Jon M. Chu’s bigscreen version of Broadway’s spin on “The Wizard of Oz,” premiered in the U.S. and Canada last week, and grossed over over $114 million in its first two days in North America alone. Ariana Grande stars as Glinda, a role originated by Kristin Chenoweth, alongside Cynthia Erivo who stars as Elphaba. The cast is completed by Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage.

The screenplay was penned by Winnie Holzman, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, based on the musical stage play with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the novel by Gregory Maguire.

The film opened in North America last weekend and grossed a record-setting $114 Million from 3,888 theaters. It marks the third-biggest domestic debut of the year behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” ($211 million) and “Inside Out 2” ($154 million).

“Wicked”’s B.O. bow is also the fourth-biggest start in history for a musical, ahead of Disney’s recent “The Little Mermaid” remake ($95.5 million) and behind “Frozen II” ($130 million).

Kuwait has become the strictest of the Gulf states when it comes to film censorship, more so than Saudi Arabia. Following the banning of “Barbie” last summer, Kuwaitis actually travelled over the border to see the film. Later in 2023, Kuwait also banned the horror film “Talk to Me” over the inclusion of a trans actor.

