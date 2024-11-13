How Wicked became this year’s Barbie

This autumn’s two biggest blockbusters couldn’t be more different: one is a colourful musical extravaganza led by women, and the other centres on a brooding hunk taking on the evil establishment. Sound familiar? As with the famous Barbie vs Oppenheimer battle that got millions back into cinema seats around the globe last summer, Wicked vs Gladiator is shaping up to be a Hollywood face-off for the ages.

The similarities between Wicked and Barbie, in particular, don’t end with the fact both films star a blonde A-lister – pop star Ariana Grande in Wicked, and Margot Robbie in Barbie – in the lead. They are blockbusters propelled by expert marketing campaigns that have spawned merchandise, memes and physical tie-ins; in other words, they are ruthless money-making machines shrouded in pink fluff.

One week before Jon M Chu’s long-awaited film, which is split into two parts, opens in London, the marketing buzz has already begun. A short tube journey from the Apollo Victoria Theatre, where Wicked has been getting bums onto velvet seats since 2006, will take you to St Pancras, now home to a towering green wooden Christmas tree designed to look like it has been transported straight from Emerald City.

Standing at 11-metres high and made in partnership with Universal Pictures, it has a range of Instagram-ready features: ‘immersive seating areas’ where visitors can sit and listen to songs like Defying Gravity and Popular; a selfie station complete with the Wizard of Oz’s head, protruding from the wall; and a hidden window at the bottom that, once you peek inside, contains a to-scale replica of the land of Oz, including the sights of Shiz University (attended by Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the film) and Munchkinland.

On the other side of the capital, the borough of Greenwich has gone one step further in paying homage to the blockbuster by temporarily renaming itself as ‘GreenWitch’. Led by a map inspired by the musical (and, in turn, the novels of Gregory Maguire and L Frank Baum), visitors can wander through its cobblestone streets peering at special road signs marking the path to Oz, or a fantastical roof installation at the historic market.

It is Hollywood come to life in much the same way that Barbie did last summer, when the film’s stars embarked on a gruelling around-the-world press tour and demand for themed Airbnbs, hotels and experiences exploded. In 2023, it felt like Robbie and her co-stars – Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera, as well as director Greta Gerwig – were in the headlines on a daily basis, as they criss-crossed from NYC to London, Sydney and Seoul in a cloud of pink outfits inspired by Barbie’s looks through the decades. With Wicked, clips of Grande and Erivo laughing together on red carpets and in press junket rooms have been splashed all over the internet; their fairytale-like outfits made by top designers, from Thom Browne to Versace and Louis Vuitton.

The St Pancras tree isn’t the only impressive in-person creation intent on luring in Wicked fans. Across the pond, musical-lovers in New York City with a spare $1300 per night to spend can check in to the Hilton Midtown’s dazzling ‘Stay like Wicked’ suite, ready to sleep in colour-coded pink (for Glinda) and green (Elphaba) beds, guzzle down signature cocktails and pamper themselves with a range of themed beauty treatments. One imagines that they’ve carefully tested the green dye found in many of the products, for want of their well-heeled customers strolling around the Big Apple with skin as toxic-hued as Elphaba’s.

Taken as a feature in today’s creator-led economy, where many live in thrall to social media – keen to present a shiny, sanitised portrait of their life that appears “better” than others’ – the real-life marketing tools deployed by Hollywood studios make sense: the people taking photos with them provide free advertising. It’s also a savvy way of appealing to Gen Z, who remain obsessed with cultivating their ‘main character energy’ online through regular, self-centred posting; who can forget the annoying TikTokers who turned up to watch Barbie in cinemas, only to spend the entire time filming themselves on their phones? And in turn, it all leads to more tickets sold, and ultimately, more money for the big bosses – not to mention the starry cast (Grande is being paid a reported $15 million for her role).

Wicked has nestled in further on Barbie’s territory with a range of dolls made by the latter’s creator, Mattel. However, nobody at Mattel nor Universal could have predicted their release would be overshadowed by a mistake that saw the film’s website, listed on the box, actually lead the buyer to a porn website. The toy company was forced to issue an apology, advising parents that the website printed on the box (primarily sold in the US) is “not appropriate for children”, while furious consumers described the error as “sickening” and “scary” on social media.

For superfans of Stephen Schwartz’s musical – which originally captivated Broadway before going onto the West End and, now, Hollywood – who are willing to spend big, there’s plenty more merchandise on offer to take you on a journey down the Yellow Brick Road. Marks & Spencer has unveiled a special Wicked collection consisting of everything from pyjamas (pink or green, for the Glindas and Elphaba’s in your life), glittery bath sets and sweatshirts to makeup bags and bedding.

Primark, too, has muscled in, with a range of clothing emblazoned with pictures of Grande and Erivo’s characters, while Lego has gone down the architectural route with a huge ‘Welcome to Emerald City’ green castle – bargain price: £89.99. Even your kitchen isn’t safe from the Oz-overload, as popular companies like Starbucks and Robinsons unleash their neon-hued products on the world: from the former’s Glinda’s Pink Potion (made of freeze-dried dragonfruit and coconut milk) and Elphaba’s Cold Brew (a peppermint-flavoured iced coffee) to the latter’s colour-coded squash.

The film’s marketing campaign has, however, had a few hiccups – and not just with Mattel’s unfortunate R-rated doll boxes. The Kardashian family came under fire for their “obscene privilege” after they shared pictures at a private screening of the film at Kim Kardashian’s California mansion in October, which was attended by Grande and Erivo. The event, which included a fancy green carpet entrance, themed dolls, clothing and food, was seen as an ostentatious, out-of-touch display of wealth from the billionaire clan; the fact that the family saw the film a whole month before its general release date was conceived as adding further insult to injury to its genuine fans.

And Universal hasn’t just had to contend with the Kardashian-induced backlash: social media drama, mostly centred on Erivo’s own angry responses to memes, have somewhat detracted from the magic. On October 16, the British actress wrote on Instagram that a fan-made poster – which shows the two leads together, but hides Erivo’s character’s eyes and shows her with red lipstick rather than green – was “deeply hurtful”. The Tony-winner called the poster, which was apparently intended to pay homage to the original Broadway production, “the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful AI of us [Erivo and Grande] fighting, equal to people posting the question, ‘is your p—y green.’ None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us.”

Some might say it was a slight overreaction; others could argue that it merely shows how much Erivo wants the film to be successful. But one thing’s for sure: after months of marketing mania, Wicked is almost guaranteed to top the box-office next week – meaning her moaning about memes will soon be forgotten in lieu of Defying Gravity taking over the radio, and even more merchandise being unleashed upon us.

Whether the film needed all of the brand collaborations and tie-ins is questionable – after all, Wicked is one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time, with Chu’s adaptation anchored by some of the world’s most profitable stars in Grande and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero. It never had to worry about being a commercial flop (not least because of its two-part staggered release), but the film’s marketing team perhaps did have to worry about luring in viewers unfamiliar with the original musical – or the genre as a whole.

Excluding the success of Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (2016) or Hugh Jackman’s mega-hit The Greatest Showman, released the following year, musicals have become markedly less fashionable. Wicked, with its cheesy songbook, bright aesthetic and tales of do-gooder princesses and malicious green witches, seems like a relic of the Hollywood of yesteryear, when the likes of The King and I, The Sound of Music and, of course, The Wizard of Oz, ruled the box-office.

If Wicked does as well as expected, it could mean two things for Hollywood. Firstly, a welcome return to the blockbuster family-friendly epics of decades past, with huge budgets and even bigger stars; plus, there’s a whole raft of Broadway and West End yet-to-be-adapted musicals to choose from, including Miss Saigon, Hadestown and The Book of Mormon.

Secondly, and less positively, it could forecast the future ubiquity of these mammoth marketing campaigns, where a film becomes less about its plot than its ability to spawn merchandise – a trend already set into motion by Gerwig’s billion-making Barbie and big studios’ obsession with IP (intellectual property) projects that have cursed us with a never-ending supply of reboots, remakes and spin-offs (Wicked is itself, of course, inspired by The Wizard of Oz).

Whether you think the second option will be the death knell for Hollywood or its saviour depends on your tolerance for themed dolls and branded M&S dressing gowns. But the one obvious perk? They’ll make wickedly good stocking fillers.