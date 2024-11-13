“Wicked” Director Jon M. Chu Teases His Britney Spears Biopic: 'She Has a Story That Deserves to Be Told Properly'

“There’s a lot about us” in Britney Spears’ story, says filmmaker Jon M. Chu

Britney Spears’ story is a universal one, according to Jon M. Chu.

Fresh off directing the movie musical Wicked (in theaters Nov. 22), Chu, 45, is teasing the screen adaptation of Spears’ hit 2023 memoir The Woman in Me. “She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late ’90s,” the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter of the 42-year-old pop superstar.

“She has a story that deserves to be told properly,” he said. “There’s a lot about us in it.”

Universal Pictures announced Aug. 1 that it secured the rights to the Spears’ book, with Chu and producer Marc Platt developing a movie. The “Toxic” singer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that day, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."

No casting announcements have been made as of yet, and as Chu told THR, a screenwriter is not yet involved. “We haven’t written the script yet,” he said. “But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore.”

As for his own connection to Spears, the Crazy Rich Asians director said, “I have been a Britney fan for many years. I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up to.”

Asked about a cryptic social media post from the pop star that tagged Chu — which led fans to speculate Spears is involved in his other upcoming movie, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat — the filmmaker said, “You’ll have to ask Britney what she meant by all of that.”

He added it’s “an honor” to receive shoutouts from her on social media. “I love that. I think she likes to tease the audience in different ways. So I’ll let it be a mystery on her part, but I’m excited to work with her.”

Spears starred in the 2002 movie Crossroads. The mother of two recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of The Woman in Me, thanking fans on X “for your support over the past year !!! It means the world to me !!!”

Chu is the director and co-adapter of Broadway musical Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande; Part One is in theaters Nov. 22, with Part Two due Nov. 26, 2025.