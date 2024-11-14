'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu hints at possibility of ‘G.I. Joe’ return

Potential return : In a recent interview with ComicBook, Chu hinted that future projects could spark his return. “G.I. Joe, I’m in Wicked world right now. I love the G.I. Joe world, Snake Eyes, all those people. Henry Golding, I loved his version of Snake Eyes.” Chu made it clear that his focus is on "Wicked" for now, but added, “You never know.” “Wicked Part 1” is slated for release on Nov. 22, with “Part 2” following in 2025.

Hit on Netflix: Chu’s comments come amid renewed interest in the G.I. Joe brand, especially after its introduction into the Transformers franchise with “Rise of the Beasts.” While the 2021 Henry Golding-starrer “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” was a box office disappointment, earning only $40.1 million by the end of its theatrical run, it debuted as the fourth most popular movie on Netflix last month. The film, which also stars Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Samara Weaving and Takehiro Hira, currently sits with a 35% score from critics and a 74% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.