‘Wicked’, ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Lead Honorees For American Cinematheque’s 4th Annual Tribute To The Crafts

Wicked, Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez lead the list of honorees for the American Cinematheque’s fourth annual Tribute to the Crafts, which will take place at AC’s Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on January 9.

Tribute to the Crafts honors those who are at the very heart of filmmaking and have exhibited extraordinary work behind the camera over the past year. The evening will celebrate individuals in 12 categories covering all aspects of filmmaking and will showcase clips from each of their respective films.

Wicked is being honored for Costume Design, as well as for the trio of Production Design, Set Decoration and Prop Master. Dune: Part Two will be recognized for Sound and Visual Effects, while Emilia Pérez is named for its Choreography and Editing.

Other achievements in films being singled out include Casting for Saturday Night; Cinematography for Nickel Boys; Hair & Makeup for The Substance; Music Score for Challengers; Song for Will & Harper’s “Harper & Will Go West”; and Stunts for The Fall Guy.



Oscar-nominated cinematographer Ed Lachman will receive the Career Achievement Award for his extraordinary career spanning 80-plus credits over 50 years, including Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides, Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich, Todd Haynes’ Far from Heaven and Carol, and Pablo Larraín’s El Conde. This year he worked on Larraín’s latest film Maria, starring Angelina Jolie as legendary opera singer Maria Callas.



Honorees were selected by a prestigious jury of journalists, film historians and cinephiles. The audience for this invitation-only event will be comprised of members from AMPAS, BAFTA, Critics Choice and all guilds including ACE, CSA ASC, SCL, MPSE and CAS.



The event will be co-hosted by film producers and American Cinematheque board members Stephanie Allain (Exhibiting Forgiveness, Dear White People, Billy Preston: That’s the Way God Planned It) and Paula Wagner (Marshall, Mission: Impossible 1, 2, & 3, The Last Samurai, Vanilla Sky).



“Film is the most collaborative artform, and the American Cinematheque is thrilled to celebrate the essential work of the artisans and craftspeople behind this year’s finest films,” said Grant Moninger, American Cinematheque’s artistic director.

Here are this year’s nominees:

Casting: Saturday Night (John Papsidera) – Sony Pictures

Choreography: Emilia Pérez (Damien Jalet) – Netflix

Cinematography: Nickel Boys (Jomo Fray) – Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios

Costume Design: Wicked (Paul Tazewell) – Universal Pictures

Editing: Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling) – Netflix

Hair & Makeup: The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello & Marilyne Scarselli) – MUBI

Production Design/Set Decoration/Prop Master: Wicked (Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales & Jamie Wilkinson) – Universal Pictures

Score: Challengers (Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross) – Amazon MGM Studios

Song: Will & Harper – “Harper and Will Go West” (Sean Douglas, Kristen Wiig & Josh Greenbaum) – Netflix

Sound : Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett & Doug Hemphill) – Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures

Stunts: The Fall Guy (Chris O’Hara) – Universal Pictures

Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe & Gerd Nefzer) – Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures

The event is being produced by Madelyn Hammond & Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates.

