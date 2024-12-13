‘Wicked’ predator jailed for life for raping and killing NHS worker in park

A “wicked” predator who was caught on CCTV raping and killing an NHS worker on a park bench has been jailed for life.

Mohamed Iidow attacked mother-of-three Natalie Shotter, 37, while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

Jurors had heard how the former child stage star had died from a heart attack caused by being orally raped “over and over again”.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Iidow, 35, was found guilty of her rape and manslaughter.

NHS cardiology practitioner Dr Cas Shotter Weetman, left, with her daughter Natalie Shotter (Dr Cas Shotter Weetman/PA)

Jurors were not told of his previous conviction for sexual activity by seeking to groom young people online.

The court heard Ms Shotter was a beloved mother, sister, partner, daughter and former child star of a theatre production of Les Miserables.

On Friday, Judge Richard Marks KC sentenced Iidow to life with a minimum term of 10 years and eight months.

He told Iidow that taking advantage of “exceptionally talented” Ms Shotter when she was vulnerable and unconscious was “wicked and utterly reckless”.

He said the defendant had driven to the park “for sex” and even though he was under the influence of drugs he knew “exactly” what he was doing.

Judge Marks told Iidow: “During the 15 minutes or so you were with her she was very clearly not conscious and therefore extremely vulnerable which would have been absolutely obvious to you. You had clearly formed an intention to rape her.”

Following his arrest, the defendant told police the sex was “consensual” which was “completely untrue”, the judge added.

Even though there had never been a recorded case before of someone dying as a result of oral sex, there was a “high risk” that she would suffer really serious harm from what he did to her over “several minutes”, the judge said.

Iidow was a “dangerous offender” and had even engaged in “explicit” sexual chat online with a girl he thought was aged 13 in August 2022 while under investigation for rape.

Speaking outside court, Ms Shotter’s mother, Dr Cas Shotter Weetman, said she was “absolutely thrilled” at the life sentence adding that “justice has been served” in what was a “landmark” case.

She said: “The legacy is Natalie is going to be saving the lives of women and children because this dangerous monster is not going to be out on the streets able to do the things he wanted to do.”

She said watching video of her daughter’s last moments in court had been “painful” but “absolutely necessary” and the impact on the whole family was “devastating”.

Paying tribute to her daughter, she told PA news agency: “She was an incredibly beautiful girl, very very kind, generous, patient, talented, very funny, a fabulous singer and dancer – and the most wonderful mum, an amazing daughter and sister.”

Earlier, Dr Shotter Weetman, an NHS cardiology practitioner, described her daughter as a “bundle of joy” who at the age of 12 had starred in the hit musical.

Ms Shotter had secured a place at the prestigious performing arts BRIT School in Croydon and had opportunities to work in theatre and television, she said.

Mohamed Iidow, who repeatedly sexually assaulted 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London (Met Police/PA)

As an adult, she became a mother of three children and worked for the British Heart Foundation before getting a job in clinical administration at her local NHS hospital.

Dr Shotter Weetman said: “She was brilliant at her job, kind to staff and patients alike.

“The day I found out about Nat, I felt absolutely sick and I felt a terrible feeling of doom. I was in absolute shock.

“I then had to later learn from the police that my daughter had died in these horrific circumstances.

“When Mohamed Iidow – and that is the only time I will say his name – was finally charged I was so glad but I realised everything was still to come.

“Watching the CCTV of my daughter being raped was desperately sad to see. No mother should have to see that.”

Addressing the defendant, she went on: “Hearing the medical evidence how you caused my daughter’s death destroyed my family.

“No woman should have to fear going to a park and sitting on a bench. It’s disgusting.

“You went after a vulnerable woman. She was a lovely mum, a great sister and daughter, a great kid. We are missing our beautiful girl.”

Father Andrew Shotter recalled his “feisty” daughter with “wonderful memories” of her performing in Les Miserables in front of thousands of people.

He said: “Hearing what happened in the last moments of her life was horrific.”

The former ambulance service worker added: “I feel powerless. In my head I am screaming to her not to go into the park. I cannot save her from that man.”

Ms Shotter’s partner, Anthony Wilson, said in his statement that the thought of her killer made him “angry” and that his new role of single father made him feel “stretched in every aspect”.

During the trial, the court had heard how Ms Shotter had been seen happily dancing in the street before going into the park after a night out.

Jurors had viewed CCTV of Iidow walking past the victim three times in a “predatory” way as she sat on the bench.

Half an hour later, she was lying down, showing “no clear movement” when the defendant approached her “nonchalantly”, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said.

She was “deeply unconscious” when Iidow repeatedly raped her orally, even moving Ms Shotter’s body around in different positions, the court was told.

Afterwards, the defendant drove back to his home in Hounslow, west London, via a Shell garage where he stopped to buy cat food and mouthwash.

Ms Shotter, whose three children are aged between five and 19, was found dead by a passer-by in the park in the early morning of July 17 2021.

Harry Shotter, the brother of Natalie Shotter, and their mother Dr Cas Shotter Weetman, speak to the media outside the Old Bailey (Emily Pennink/PA)

Following the sentencing, Kirsty O’Connor, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Natalie Shotter had been on a night out enjoying herself and she was preyed upon by Mohamed Iidow. He raped her repeatedly, while she was unconscious, which caused her death.

“During police interviews, he stated that Natalie was alive and consenting to the sexual activity with him.

“The investigation was extremely complex and involved working closely with the police and expert witnesses to establish what had happened to the victim and what led to her death.

“However, CCTV footage has proved that to not be the case, with the victim unconscious during the entire attack.

“The CPS is determined to deliver justice for victims of rape. Tragically, this vile attack cost Natalie her life and we’d like to express our deepest condolences to her children and loved ones at this time.

“Natalie’s family have shown extreme courage and dignity throughout what has been a harrowing investigation and trial. We thank them for their support and continue to offer them our sincere condolences for the devastating loss of Natalie.”

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from Scotland Yard, said: “No sentence can reverse the pain that Natalie’s family have had to endure over the past few years. I commend the determination, strength and dignity they have shown.

“Iidow’s offences are shocking and difficult to comprehend. This man drove to the park that night and took advantage of a woman, who then died as a result of his actions.

“Those involved in the investigation were committed throughout to prove that Natalie’s death was caused by being raped. This was a complex and challenging investigation, however Iidow will now be spending a significant amount of time behind bars.”