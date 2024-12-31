'Wicked' is set to hit streaming platforms, but you'll have to pay: Here's where to watch

The hit movie "Wicked" is set to be available for purchase on streaming platforms this week after opening as the largest stage musical adaptation of all time.

The film starring singer Ariana Grande and actress Cynthia Erivo can be streamed starting Tuesday on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, YouTube and Microsoft Movies & TV, Universal Pictures announced. Purchasing the movie through those select online retailers gets you exclusive content, like deleted and extended scenes, a sing-along version, and a 40-minute tour through Oz, among other features.

The movie will debut on on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 4, 2025.

"Wicked" was initially released in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22 and had the biggest opening weekend for a Broadway adaption with $163 million, according to NBCUniversal. The movie surpassed "Les Misérables," which opened to $103 million, the media company said.

Although "Wicked" can be streamed at home starting this week, it also continues to be shown in theaters.

Here is what to know about "Wicked" and the film's streaming debut.

Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Granda is Glinda in "Wicked," directed by Jon M. Chu

How much will 'Wicked' cost to stream?

Costs to stream "Wicked" may vary by platform. As of Monday, the movie could be pre-ordered on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, Apple TV and YouTube for $29.99.

Renting options are also available at various prices.

Watch Wicked on Amazon Prime Video

When will 'Wicked: For Good' be released?

The second "Wicked" film is slated to premiere in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

Cast of 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

Ariana Grande as Glinda

Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Ethan Slater as Boq

Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond

Marissa Bode as Nessarose

Bowen Yang as Pfannee

Andy Nyman as Governor Thropp

Kristin Chenoweth as Wiz-O-Mania Super Star

Idina Menzel as Wiz-O-Mania Super Star

