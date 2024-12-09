Wicked stars scoop Golden Globe award nominations
Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among the stars who have scored nominations for the Golden Globes, as the Hollywood award season kicks off in earnest.
British actress Erivo is shortlisted for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role as Elphaba in the hit film, while co-star Grande is in the running for best supporting actress.
Angelina Jolie, Hugh Grant, Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson and Selena Gomez are among the other big names in contention.
The Golden Globes have been through controversy in recent years but remain the first major awards in the film calendar, and provide pointers for who could do well at next year's Oscars.
Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, about a Mexican drug lord who changes gender, leads the nominations overall with 10, including one for Gomez.
Other prominent films include heavyweight dramas The Brutalist, about a Hungarian architect who tries to build a new life in the US after World War Two, and Conclave, about a group of scheming cardinals who gather to select the new Pope.
The top film nominees:
Emilia Perez - 10
The Brutalist - 7
Conclave - 6
Anora - 5
The Substance - 5
Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes also have awards for TV shows, with The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Shogun and Baby Reindeer the main contenders in those categories.
Oscar contenders
Jolie is the frontrunner to win best drama actress (film) for playing legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Maria.
She will face competition from Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, as well as Anderson for playing a veteran Las a Vegas showgirl in The Last Showgirl.
British stars Kate Winslet and Tilda Swinton are also in that category, as is Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres.
Winslet has two nominations in total - one on the film side for playing war photographer Lee Miller, and one for her TV show The Regime.
In the best film drama actor race, The Brutalist's Adrien Brody and Conclave's Ralph Fiennes are seen as the main contenders.
Meanwhile, Stan is nominated for playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice, about the incoming US president's early years, and Chalamet is recognised for playing singer Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
They are joined on the shortlist by former James Bond star Daniel Craig for playing a US expat in 1950s South America in Queer, and Colman Domingo for his role in Sing Sing, about a prison theatre group.
All will also have a shot of receiving Oscar nominations when they are announced in January.
The key Golden Globe film nominations:
Best drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best drama actress
Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie - Maria
Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Kate Winslet - Lee
Best drama actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best musical/comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Perez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best musical/comedy actress
Amy Adams - Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Zendaya - Challengers
Best musical/comedy actor
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell - Hit Man
Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Best supporting actress
Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley - The Substance
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Best supporting actor
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II