Wicked stars scoop Golden Globe award nominations

Ariana Grande has been entered in the supporting actress categories, while Cynthia Erivo is classed as Wicked's lead actress [Reuters]

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among the stars who have scored nominations for the Golden Globes, as the Hollywood award season kicks off in earnest.

British actress Erivo is shortlisted for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role as Elphaba in the hit film, while co-star Grande is in the running for best supporting actress.

Angelina Jolie, Hugh Grant, Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson and Selena Gomez are among the other big names in contention.

The Golden Globes have been through controversy in recent years but remain the first major awards in the film calendar, and provide pointers for who could do well at next year's Oscars.

Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, about a Mexican drug lord who changes gender, leads the nominations overall with 10, including one for Gomez.

Other prominent films include heavyweight dramas The Brutalist, about a Hungarian architect who tries to build a new life in the US after World War Two, and Conclave, about a group of scheming cardinals who gather to select the new Pope.

The top film nominees:

Emilia Perez - 10

The Brutalist - 7

Conclave - 6

Anora - 5

The Substance - 5

Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes also have awards for TV shows, with The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Shogun and Baby Reindeer the main contenders in those categories.

Oscar contenders

Jolie is the frontrunner to win best drama actress (film) for playing legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Maria.

She will face competition from Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, as well as Anderson for playing a veteran Las a Vegas showgirl in The Last Showgirl.

British stars Kate Winslet and Tilda Swinton are also in that category, as is Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres.

Winslet has two nominations in total - one on the film side for playing war photographer Lee Miller, and one for her TV show The Regime.

In the best film drama actor race, The Brutalist's Adrien Brody and Conclave's Ralph Fiennes are seen as the main contenders.

Meanwhile, Stan is nominated for playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice, about the incoming US president's early years, and Chalamet is recognised for playing singer Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

They are joined on the shortlist by former James Bond star Daniel Craig for playing a US expat in 1950s South America in Queer, and Colman Domingo for his role in Sing Sing, about a prison theatre group.

All will also have a shot of receiving Oscar nominations when they are announced in January.

The key Golden Globe film nominations:

Best drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best drama actress

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet - Lee

Best drama actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best musical/comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best musical/comedy actress

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Zendaya - Challengers

Best musical/comedy actor

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell - Hit Man

Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Best supporting actress

Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley - The Substance

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Best supporting actor