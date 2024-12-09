Wicked stars scoop Golden Globe award nominations

Ian Youngs - Culture reporter
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo facing each other and both looking sideways in the same direction, wearing jewelled necklaces and earrings at the Australian premiere of Wicked in November.
Ariana Grande has been entered in the supporting actress categories, while Cynthia Erivo is classed as Wicked's lead actress [Reuters]

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among the stars who have scored nominations for the Golden Globes, as the Hollywood award season kicks off in earnest.

British actress Erivo is shortlisted for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role as Elphaba in the hit film, while co-star Grande is in the running for best supporting actress.

Angelina Jolie, Hugh Grant, Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson and Selena Gomez are among the other big names in contention.

The Golden Globes have been through controversy in recent years but remain the first major awards in the film calendar, and provide pointers for who could do well at next year's Oscars.

Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, about a Mexican drug lord who changes gender, leads the nominations overall with 10, including one for Gomez.

Other prominent films include heavyweight dramas The Brutalist, about a Hungarian architect who tries to build a new life in the US after World War Two, and Conclave, about a group of scheming cardinals who gather to select the new Pope.

The top film nominees:

  • Emilia Perez - 10

  • The Brutalist - 7

  • Conclave - 6

  • Anora - 5

  • The Substance - 5

Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes also have awards for TV shows, with The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Shogun and Baby Reindeer the main contenders in those categories.

Oscar contenders

Jolie is the frontrunner to win best drama actress (film) for playing legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Maria.

She will face competition from Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, as well as Anderson for playing a veteran Las a Vegas showgirl in The Last Showgirl.

British stars Kate Winslet and Tilda Swinton are also in that category, as is Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres.

Winslet has two nominations in total - one on the film side for playing war photographer Lee Miller, and one for her TV show The Regime.

In the best film drama actor race, The Brutalist's Adrien Brody and Conclave's Ralph Fiennes are seen as the main contenders.

Meanwhile, Stan is nominated for playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice, about the incoming US president's early years, and Chalamet is recognised for playing singer Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

They are joined on the shortlist by former James Bond star Daniel Craig for playing a US expat in 1950s South America in Queer, and Colman Domingo for his role in Sing Sing, about a prison theatre group.

All will also have a shot of receiving Oscar nominations when they are announced in January.

The key Golden Globe film nominations:

Best drama

  • The Brutalist

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Nickel Boys

  • September 5

Best drama actress

  • Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

  • Angelina Jolie - Maria

  • Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

  • Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

  • Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

  • Kate Winslet - Lee

Best drama actor

  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

  • Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

  • Daniel Craig - Queer

  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best musical/comedy

  • Anora

  • Challengers

  • Emilia Perez

  • A Real Pain

  • The Substance

  • Wicked

Best musical/comedy actress

  • Amy Adams - Nightbitch

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

  • Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

  • Mikey Madison - Anora

  • Demi Moore - The Substance

  • Zendaya - Challengers

Best musical/comedy actor

  • Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

  • Hugh Grant - Heretic

  • Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

  • Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

  • Glen Powell - Hit Man

  • Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Best supporting actress

  • Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked

  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

  • Margaret Qualley - The Substance

  • Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

  • Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Best supporting actor

  • Yura Borisov - Anora

  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

  • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

  • Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

