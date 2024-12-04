“Wicked” Sweeps National Board of Review Awards with Three Wins Including Best Film: 'Pure Magic'

The National Board of Review gave top honors to 'Wicked: Part One,' Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Mikey Madison and more

With the announcement of The National Board of Review's 2024 honorees, Wicked is poised to tornado its way into awards season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Jon M. Chu-directed Broadway-to-screen movie musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the witches of Oz topped the National Board of Review's honoree class. Wicked: Part One earned the prizes for best film and director, as well as the NBR Spotlight Award for the "creative collaboration" between Erivo, 37, and Grande, 31.

"Wicked represents the pure magic that movies can bring to audiences. Every detail is beautifully crafted and designed, the actors are all exceptional and the music is second-to-none — together it adds up to a transporting experience like no other,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof in a statement.

Also notching recognition from the organization were Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman for their leading performances in Queer and Babygirl, respectively. Anora star Mikey Madison earned this year's breakthrough performance award, while A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin and A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning won for their supporting performances.

The organization's honorees will be honored at the NBR Awards Gala hosted by Willie Geist on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City. Below is the full list of this year's honorees.

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures (Left-right:) Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the set of 'Wicked'

Best film: Wicked



Best director: Jon M. Chu, Wicked



Best actor: Daniel Craig, Queer



Best actress: Nicole Kidman, Babygirl



Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain



Best supporting actress: Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown



Best ensemble: Conclave



Best original screenplay: Mike Leigh, Hard Truths



Best adapted screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing



Breakthrough performance: Mikey Madison, Anora



Best directorial debut: India Donaldson, Good One



Best animated feature: Flow



Courtesy of Focus Features Ralph Fiennes in 'Conclave'

Best international film: The Seed of the Sacred Fig



Best documentary: Sugarcane



Outstanding achievement in stunt artistry: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga



Outstanding achievement in cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

NBR Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: No Other Land

Top films (in alphabetical order):

Anora

Babygirl

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Juror #2

Queer

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

Top five international films (in alphabetical order):

All We Imagine as Light

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

Santosh

Universal Language

Top five documentaries (in alphabetical order):

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Look Into My Eyes

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Top 10 independent films (in alphabetical order):

Bird

A Different Man

Dìdi

Ghostlight

Good One

Hard Truths

His Three Daughters

Love Lies Bleeding

My Old Ass

Thelma

The Film Independent Spirit Awards also announced this year's nominees on Dec. 4. Golden Globe Award nominations release on Monday, Dec. 9.



