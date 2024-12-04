“Wicked” Sweeps National Board of Review Awards with Three Wins Including Best Film: 'Pure Magic'
The National Board of Review gave top honors to 'Wicked: Part One,' Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Mikey Madison and more
With the announcement of The National Board of Review's 2024 honorees, Wicked is poised to tornado its way into awards season.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Jon M. Chu-directed Broadway-to-screen movie musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the witches of Oz topped the National Board of Review's honoree class. Wicked: Part One earned the prizes for best film and director, as well as the NBR Spotlight Award for the "creative collaboration" between Erivo, 37, and Grande, 31.
"Wicked represents the pure magic that movies can bring to audiences. Every detail is beautifully crafted and designed, the actors are all exceptional and the music is second-to-none — together it adds up to a transporting experience like no other,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof in a statement.
Related: Together They're Unlimited! See Wicked’s Star-Studded Cast Side-by-Side with the Broadway Actors Who Originated the Roles
Also notching recognition from the organization were Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman for their leading performances in Queer and Babygirl, respectively. Anora star Mikey Madison earned this year's breakthrough performance award, while A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin and A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning won for their supporting performances.
The organization's honorees will be honored at the NBR Awards Gala hosted by Willie Geist on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City. Below is the full list of this year's honorees.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Related: Timothée Chalamet Says Playing Bob Dylan Was 'the Greatest Education a Young Artist Could Receive' at Gotham Awards
Best film: Wicked
Best director: Jon M. Chu, Wicked
Best actor: Daniel Craig, Queer
Best actress: Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best supporting actress: Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown
Best ensemble: Conclave
Best original screenplay: Mike Leigh, Hard Truths
Best adapted screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing
Breakthrough performance: Mikey Madison, Anora
Best directorial debut: India Donaldson, Good One
Best animated feature: Flow
Related: Nicole Kidman Teases That You Might Want to Watch Her Sexy New Movie Babygirl 'Alone' (Exclusive)
Best international film: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best documentary: Sugarcane
Outstanding achievement in stunt artistry: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Outstanding achievement in cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
NBR Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: No Other Land
Top films (in alphabetical order):
Anora
Babygirl
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Juror #2
Queer
A Real Pain
Sing Sing
Top five international films (in alphabetical order):
All We Imagine as Light
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
Santosh
Universal Language
Top five documentaries (in alphabetical order):
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Look Into My Eyes
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Top 10 independent films (in alphabetical order):
Bird
A Different Man
Dìdi
Ghostlight
Good One
Hard Truths
His Three Daughters
Love Lies Bleeding
My Old Ass
Thelma
The Film Independent Spirit Awards also announced this year's nominees on Dec. 4. Golden Globe Award nominations release on Monday, Dec. 9.
Read the original article on People