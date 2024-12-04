“Wicked” Sweeps National Board of Review Awards with Three Wins Including Best Film: 'Pure Magic'

The National Board of Review gave top honors to 'Wicked: Part One,' Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Mikey Madison and more

Universal Pictures Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in 'Wicked'

Universal Pictures

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in 'Wicked'

With the announcement of The National Board of Review's 2024 honorees, Wicked is poised to tornado its way into awards season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Jon M. Chu-directed Broadway-to-screen movie musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the witches of Oz topped the National Board of Review's honoree class. Wicked: Part One earned the prizes for best film and director, as well as the NBR Spotlight Award for the "creative collaboration" between Erivo, 37, and Grande, 31.

"Wicked represents the pure magic that movies can bring to audiences. Every detail is beautifully crafted and designed, the actors are all exceptional and the music is second-to-none — together it adds up to a transporting experience like no other,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof in a statement.

Also notching recognition from the organization were Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman for their leading performances in Queer and Babygirl, respectively. Anora star Mikey Madison earned this year's breakthrough performance award, while A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin and A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning won for their supporting performances.

The organization's honorees will be honored at the NBR Awards Gala hosted by Willie Geist on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City. Below is the full list of this year's honorees.

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures (Left-right:) Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the set of 'Wicked'

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

(Left-right:) Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the set of 'Wicked'

Best film: Wicked

Best director: Jon M. Chu, Wicked

Best actor: Daniel Craig, Queer

Best actress: Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best supporting actress: Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown

Best ensemble: Conclave

Best original screenplay: Mike Leigh, Hard Truths

Best adapted screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

Breakthrough performance: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best directorial debut: India Donaldson, Good One

Best animated feature: Flow

Courtesy of Focus Features Ralph Fiennes in 'Conclave'

Courtesy of Focus Features

Ralph Fiennes in 'Conclave'

Best international film: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best documentary: Sugarcane

Outstanding achievement in stunt artistry: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Outstanding achievement in cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

NBR Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: No Other Land

Top films (in alphabetical order):
Anora
Babygirl
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Juror #2
Queer
A Real Pain
Sing Sing

Top five international films (in alphabetical order):
All We Imagine as Light
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
Santosh
Universal Language

Top five documentaries (in alphabetical order):
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Look Into My Eyes
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper

Top 10 independent films (in alphabetical order):
Bird
A Different Man
Dìdi
Ghostlight
Good One
Hard Truths
His Three Daughters
Love Lies Bleeding
My Old Ass
Thelma

The Film Independent Spirit Awards also announced this year's nominees on Dec. 4. Golden Globe Award nominations release on Monday, Dec. 9.

