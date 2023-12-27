Wickham: Man charged with attempted murder of woman, 77

A man has been charged with attempting to murder a 77-year-old woman two days before Christmas.

Police said they were called at about 07:30 GMT on Saturday to an address in Dickson Park in Wickham, Hampshire.

The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

A 37-year-old man from Bishop's Waltham was charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 24 January.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.