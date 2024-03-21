Widespread showers, maybe thunderstorms return to Kansas City. Here’s weekend forecast

After a chilly start, the Kansas City area will see the return of unseasonably warm weather Thursday as mostly cloudy skies become sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight temperatures at Kansas City International Airport fell into the mid-30s, which is normal for this time of year in the metro. However, breezy conditions made it feel much colder. Shortly before 6 a.m., KCI reported wind chills of 27 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rebound by the afternoon, warming to the low to mid-60s. Areas to the south of the metro could see temperatures climb into the upper 60s, while areas to the north could only reach into the 50s, according to the weather service.

The average temperature in Kansas City for this time of year is 58 degrees during the day and 35 degrees overnight.

On Friday, there’s a chance of light rain, mainly during the morning, as a cold front dips through the region. Isolated to scattered showers, maybe some thunderstorms, will be possible along and ahead of the cold front, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The chance of precipitation is 30%, and rain amounts should total less than a tenth of an inch in the metro area. Breezy conditions are also expected, and wind gusts could be as high as the mid-20s, according to the weather service.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the low 60s in Kansas City.

Hard freeze, widespread storms possible

Colder air is expected to move into the area behind the cold front Friday night into Saturday morning. Another widespread hard freeze is expected for much of the Kansas City region. Chilly temperatures will linger throughout the day on Saturday, reaching a high of 51 degrees in the metro.

Rain chances return on Sunday, with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms expected. According to the weather service, the chance of precipitation is 60% during the day and 80% Sunday night.

The rain is expected to continue into Monday. There’s a 70% chance of rain during the day, dropping to a 30% chance during the night.

The weather service said between a half and an inch of rain is possible from the storms. Severe weather is unlikely.