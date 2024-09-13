Widow gives moving speech stepping into late husband's shoes at sister's wedding

A widow gave a moving speech after stepping into the shoes of her late husband at his sister's wedding. Cassidy Myers, 28, lost her husband, Jared, 28, on March 7, after he died in his sleep due to an issue with his heart. Jared had the heart condition hypertensive cardiovascular disease - which caused blood to stop flowing out of the organ. Jared’s sister, Morgan, 28, and her partner, Billy, 30, were due to marry on August 30 - and had asked Jared to be one of their groomsman and deliver a speech as brother of the bride. But when Jared died just five months before the wedding, Morgan asked her sister-in-law, Cassidy, to fill his shoes.