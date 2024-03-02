Wife of Chadwick Boseman visits Mass., urges early colorectal cancer detection
Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths in men under the age of 50 and the second among women of the same age.
Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths in men under the age of 50 and the second among women of the same age.
We answered some of Canada's most-asked health web searches based on this week's top news stories.
A precision medicine doctor shared the six supplements she takes daily in the hope they'll help her live longer.
This may be the viral recipe to skip.
A friend close to the Duchess of York said the 64-year-old will receive regular check-ups for skin cancer.
The neurological disease has been spreading across several provinces and states with a 100 per cent fatality rate for cervids.
People who test positive for Covid-19 no longer need to routinely stay away from others for at least five days, according to new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains the change.
Hough tells PEOPLE about the "incredible" ways his family supported him and his wife Hayley Erbert after her emergency brain surgery in December
"She lied about cancer, pregnancy, domestic violence…and she was cheating on me the whole time."
Scabies is continuing to infect people across the UK amid medical shortages and people not treating themselves properly.
Want to live a long and healthy life? It's worth prioritizing these kinds of exercises.
Two harm reduction hubs in Ottawa have suspended their supervised consumption services indefinitely after reports of "staff feeling unwell," and in one location due to "harmful fumes" released from heated drugs.In an email to CBC News Friday afternoon, an Ontario Ministry of Health spokesperson said the supervised drug consumption programs at both Sandy Hill Community Health Centre and Somerset West Community Health Centre are closed "until investigations into the source of the illness are concl
The actress's father Bruce Paltrow died from throat cancer in October 2002, at age 58
Lemon water has been touted with many health benefits by celebrities and social media influencers, but does it really have the benefits they all claim it has?
Doctors told Sarah Ferguson that her skin cancer has not spread and her prognosis is good, according to the Daily Mail.
LANGKAWI, Malaysia (AP) — A Scandinavian Airlines medical evacuation plane arrived on Friday in Malaysia's northern resort island of Langkawi, where the Norwegian king is in hospital and being treated for an infection. King Harald V, Europe's oldest monarch at 87, was hospitalized after he fell ill during a vacation, the royal palace in Oslo announced on Tuesday. There were no details of his illness. His son, Crown Prince Haakon, has said his father's condition was improving and that he needed r
Not only is Walmart the largest retailer in the world, but it also has its fair share of food recalls. Read about the retailer's biggest food recalls.
The newest Bravo star opened up about his health on Thursday's episode of the season 8 show
Bran is one of those terms that you may see pop up in the cereal aisle. Here's what it actually means, and why experts want you to eat more of it.
Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart on Friday afternoon, according to Canton Public Safety.
There is a crucial difference between processed and ultra processed foods.