Wife Dead, Search for Husband and Pilot Suspended After Hawaii Helicopter Crash: They 'Were Soulmates'

Amy Nichole Ruark Quintua died after the incident, while her husband James Quintua remains missing, authorities said

Facebook Amy Nichole Ruark Quintua and James Quintua

Authorities have suspended the search for two people, including one half of a Kentucky couple who were on a helicopter that crashed off the coast of Hawaii while on a tour.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the suspension in a news release on July 14, three days after the helicopter crashed a quarter mile off the Na Pali Coast in Kauai.

One of the three passengers, 53-year-old Amy Nichole Ruark Quintua, was found “unresponsive by Kauai Ocean Safety Bureau lifeguards” the same day as the crash. She did not survive, according to FOX affiliate WXIX-TV.

Her husband, 60-year-old passenger James Quintua, and 69-year-old pilot Guy Croyden have not been found.

"She and Jim had found each other and were soulmates," Amy’s sister-in-law, Amy Gail Ruark shared in a statement with WXIX-TV. "They were one of those couples that you would look at and be in awe of their love for each other. We loved Jim and his family as if he had always been part of the family."

Ruark said James had a big heart, adding, “People like them are irreplaceable. The world was a better place with them in it.”

She also described her sister-in-law as “one of the most kindhearted individuals you would ever meet.”

“My favorite thing about [Amy] was how freely she would tell those she loved that she loved them,” Ruark said in the statement. “And you knew that she meant it.”

Authorities said the helicopter involved in the crash was part of Ali‘i Kaua‘i Air Tours and Charters, based in Lihue.

PEOPLE has reached out to the company for comment.

Crews spent about 60 hours searching for the missing men, “covering more than 830 square miles” along the way, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Kristen Hahn, search and rescue mission coordinator with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, thanked their Kauai County partners for their assistance in the now-suspended search.

“While this event has been a tragedy for both the families and the community, I am reassured that our responders have been able to collect some debris and exhaust our search efforts, which may provide closure for everyone involved,” Hahn said in the news release.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.



