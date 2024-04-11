Wife died in 'out of character' attack by husband with dementia

Catherine Pryde died just a few weeks before their golden wedding anniversary [BBC]

A loving husband with severe dementia killed his wife of 50 years in a violent attack that was "wholly out of character", a judge has ruled.

John Pryde, 77, had been accused of murdering his wife Catherine at their home in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, in March last year.

But he was declared unfit to stand trial due to his condition.

Judge Lord Arthurson formally acquitted Mr Pryde of the murder charge and ordered him to be detained at the State Hospital in Carstairs.

His ruling came at the High Court in Dundee in an examination of facts hearing - where evidence is led before a judge, with no jury.

Mrs Pryde's bloodstained body had been found on the kitchen floor.

The court heard the 74-year-old died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head, chest and neck.

She had cuts and bruising to her face, as well as 16 rib fractures and a fractured voicebox.

Lord Arthurson said that Mrs Pryde had sustained a brain injury that was similar to those seen in road traffic accidents.

He said it was “very clear” that the attack was out of character and that the couple "had enjoyed a loving and fulfilling relationship".

She died a week before their golden wedding anniversary.

Catherine Pryde's body was found in the kitchen of the couple's home in Fishcross [BBC]

Blood had been found in rooms throughout the couple's home.

Mr Pryde, whose had been diagnosed with dementia in 2021, had alerted a neighbour to the body in his house and said he did not know who it was.

Questioned by police, the court heard that Mr Pryde could not understand what was happening and had no recollection of his wife’s death.

Psychiatrist Dr Prathima Apurva told the hearing that Mr Pryde, who has been detained at the State Hospital since the incident was “unable to appreciate the conduct and nature” of his actions.

Her opinion was that Mr Pryde lacked criminal responsibility due to the severity of his condition.

Prosecutor Mark Mohammed KC said it was a "very tragic case" for the family.

He said: “It was entirely out of character. His actions that night were driven by his significant cognitive impairment.”

An examination of the facts hearing allows the Crown and the defence the opportunity to present evidence to a court without a jury.