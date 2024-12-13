Wife of ex-England rugby player Tom Voyce says she is 'devastated and heartbroken' by his death

The wife of former England rugby player Tom Voyce has said she is "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" by his death.

Anna Voyce paid tribute to the 43-year-old after his body was found on Thursday.

The former international went missing on Saturday after attempting to drive across a flood-swollen river in Northumberland.

Mrs Voyce said: "Absolutely devastated and heartbroken doesn't even describe how we feel.

"My main focus now is our son Oscar having done what he asked, 'find Daddy'."

She added: "Oscar is immensely proud of his Daddy and he was the best father and role model that Oscar could have asked for.

"Tom was proud, and cherished, his rugby memories and as an adopted 'Northumbrian' local he leaves a hole in so many of our hearts."

It came as police confirmed on Friday that his body had been formally identified.

Officers previously said they believed Mr Voyce had been trying to cross Abberwick Ford, about three miles from Alnwick.

His car was pulled along with the current of the River Aln during the recent Storm Darragh.

Mr Voyce's Toyota Hilux was recovered further downstream and police suspected he was swept away while trying to escape the vehicle.

A major search operation was launched involving drones and a helicopter, along with his friends, family, members of the police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams.

Northumbria Police said they faced "very challenging conditions" due to the river flow and water level following "exceptionally heavy rain".

Mr Voyce's body was recovered near Abberwick Mill on Thursday.

Former rugby players paid tribute to Mr Voyce on Thursday, including former England international Mike Tindall, who played with him at Gloucester.

In a post shared by his podcast The Good, The Bad, And The Rugby, he wrote: "He epitomised rugby as a game for all shapes and sizes, punching well above his weight."

"He was a great character off the pitch," he added.

His podcast co-host, and former England star, James Haskell also said: "He was a teammate, a friend and an incredible player... He will be sorely missed by everybody".

Mr Voyce won nine caps for England during his career, which included spells at Bath, Gloucester and most notably Wasps, where he helped the team win European and domestic titles.

He made 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.