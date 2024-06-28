Wife found fatally shot in car behind cemetery, Indiana cops say. Husband arrested

A passerby knocked on the window of a car parked behind a cemetery on June 26 hoping to get the attention of the man and woman inside, Indiana deputies said.

Neither responded, so the person called 911.

When deputies arrived at the cemetery in Summitville, they found 47-year-old Michela Hinson dead in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband — Jeremy Hinson, 47 — was sitting in the passenger seat, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said in a June 27 news release.

The husband was immediately taken into custody on a murder charge, deputies said. He was denied bond.

Deputies said they recovered a handgun at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Summitville is about a 70-mile drive northeast from Indianapolis.

