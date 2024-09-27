Wife of Newmarket man with EEE frustrated by how long diagnosis took
New Hampshire has now had four confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne illness this year.
You probably have one simple item in your kitchen right now that can provide quick relief.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton charges ahead with an effort to prevent doctors from providing emergency care, as maternal mortality spikes
Sen. Rick Scott (R) faces a major test in the home stretch of his race for reelection, as Florida’s constitutional amendment on abortion puts the issue front and center in what appears to be an increasingly close race against former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who has been slamming him over his unabashedly anti-abortion position. As…
As more Canadians get online access to the results of their medical tests, some are learning of a serious diagnosis not from their doctor, but from a message on a screen.
A woman who spent five years being told she just had "period pain" discovered she had endometriosis, two uteruses and cervixes and 40 cysts on her ovaries. Ashley Garrett, 24, has always struggled with heavy and painful periods but was told it was "normal" despite bleeding through her pants. She took herself to the doctors aged 16 and was put on the contraceptive pill which helped regulate her blood flow but didn't help with her pain. At aged 20 she was told she was possibly infertile and had PCOS - a common condition that affects how a woman's ovaries work. Ashley continued to go to the doctors and was eventually given an ultrasound which revealed she had two uteruses - which were heart-shaped - and two cervixes.
New research has revealed 70% of Brits are embarrassed about buying certain essential healthcare items.
A mum has told how her terminal brain tumour symptoms were dismissed as postpartum anxiety. Kelsey Stokstad, 31, got pins and needles in her arm while cleaning windows and went to hospital but turned down a CT scan because she couldn't afford it. Doctors put her symptoms down to postpartum anxiety but when the tingles spread to her leg and ended in a seizure, she had tests. The content creator was diagnosed with a grade three astrocytoma tumour in her brain and given two-to-five years to live. But after 33 rounds of radiotherapy and 12 rounds of chemotherapy she was handed a lifeline when she qualified to trial a new drug. Vorasidenib, or Voranigo, specifically treats brain and spinal cancer, and is set to make her condition manageable.
Dozens of hospital staff and patients were rescued from Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee, on Friday, September 27, after major flooding caused by Tropical Depression Helene inundated the building.The hospital’s operator, Ballad Health, said patients were transported to Johnson City Medical Center.The hospital received notice to evacuate at 9:38 am and readied 11 patients to leave, but “the flooding of the property happened so quickly, the ambulances could not safely approach the hospital,” Ballad Health said.With waters around the hospital deemed too dangerous for boats, at least 58 people were left stranded on the roof of the hospital, police said.Over several hours, rescuers from Tennessee and Virginia airlifted patients and staffers out. Credit: Virginia State Police via Storyful
Catherine, the Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton has given an update on her health after she completed her cancer treatment.
(Reuters) -Four additional healthcare workers in Missouri who came in contact with a hospitalized bird flu patient developed mild respiratory symptoms but the virus was not confirmed in any of them, U.S. health officials said on Friday. The report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brings to six the number of healthcare workers who cared for the Missouri patient and developed respiratory symptoms. Unlike previous U.S. bird flu cases this year, the Missouri patient, who was hospitalized on Aug. 22, had no known contact with infected animals.
Concussion is considered a ‘mild’ injury, but effects can last a lifetime, especially with multiple impacts. Understanding their long-term effects can help predict who might develop neurodegeneration.
But there are ways to combat it.
Halsey was diagnosed with lupus SLE in 2022 and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder
More than 50 people are stranded on the roof of a Tennessee hospital on Friday after rising floodwaters from Hurricane Helene complicated evacuation efforts.
A woman who put her stomach ache down to the "anxiety" of her break-up was diagnosed with ovarian cancer - aged 19. Storm Reveley, 22, had just split from her ex-partner when she started suddenly experiencing stomach pains. At first she put down her pain and loss of appetite down the "anxiety" because of the break-up before trying to cut out dairy in case she was lactose intolerant. But when Storm started to get bloated, feel lightheaded, experiencing painful bladder and abnormal bowel movements she went to see her doctor. They originally thought she might have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) but told her to come back if her pain continued.
Eight out of the 15 brains studied had microplastics in their olfactory bulbs.
A new study published in JAMA Network Open contends that women may lose more weight on semaglutides like Ozempic than men. Here's why, according to doctors.
What to know about the case,
In her Netflix special, the comedian also opens up about being labeled a ‘villain’ amid toxic workplace allegations
The veteran venture firm ARCH Venture Partners announced that its 13th fund raised over $3 billion, to back early-stage biotech firms.